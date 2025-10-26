Results, points, Championship 4 field after Martinsville as Hendrick takes final two title spots
With his first victory in a playoff elimination race and his third at Martinsville Speedway, William Byron outdueled Ryan Blaney to earn a spot in the Championship 4.
Byron led three times for a career-best 304 of 500 laps, including the final 44, for his 16th career victory in the Cup Series. He has led a series-best 1,278 laps this year.
Blaney, who led a series-best 177 laps, finished second, followed by Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson, who locked up the final title-eligible spot in the Nov. 2 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
The championship will be a battle between Joe Gibbs Racing (with Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe) vs. Hendrick Motorsports (Byron and Larson).
With his third victory this season, Byron ended an 11-race winless streak dating to August at Iowa Speedway.
Here’s the finishing order at Martinsville Speedway
1. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
2. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
3. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
4. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
5. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
6. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford
7. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
8. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
9. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford
10. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford
11. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
12. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
13. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
14. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet
15. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
16. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
17. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford
18. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
19. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet
20. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
21. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
22. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
23. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
24. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet
25. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford
26. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
28. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
29. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
30. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford
31. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
32. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford
33. Casey Mears, No. 66 Ford
34. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
35. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
36. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota
37. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota