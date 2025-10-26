 Skip navigation
Martinsville

Results, points, Championship 4 field after Martinsville as Hendrick takes final two title spots

  
Published October 26, 2025 07:45 PM

With his first victory in a playoff elimination race and his third at Martinsville Speedway, William Byron outdueled Ryan Blaney to earn a spot in the Championship 4.

Byron led three times for a career-best 304 of 500 laps, including the final 44, for his 16th career victory in the Cup Series. He has led a series-best 1,278 laps this year.

Blaney, who led a series-best 177 laps, finished second, followed by Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson, who locked up the final title-eligible spot in the Nov. 2 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

MORE: Click here for Martinsville results l Click here for the cumulative report l Click here for the penalty report l Click here for race notes

MORE: Click here for reseeded Cup driver points l Click here for reseeded Cup owner points l Click here for Cup driver points l Click here for Cup owner points

William Byron bumps Ryan Blaney aside for Martinsville victory, Championship 4 berth
Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson claims the final spot in the title race at Phoenix.

The championship will be a battle between Joe Gibbs Racing (with Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe) vs. Hendrick Motorsports (Byron and Larson).

With his third victory this season, Byron ended an 11-race winless streak dating to August at Iowa Speedway.

What Drivers Said after Martinsville playoff Cup win by William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports captured the final half of the Championship 4.

Here’s the finishing order at Martinsville Speedway

1. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
2. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

3. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

4. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

5. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

6. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

7. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

8. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

9. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

10. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

11. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

12. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
13. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

14. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

15. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

16. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

17. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

18. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

19. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

20. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

21. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

22. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

23. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

24. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

25. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

26. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

28. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
29. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

30. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

31. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

32. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

33. Casey Mears, No. 66 Ford

34. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

35. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

36. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota

37. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota