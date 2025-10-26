What Drivers Said after Martinsville playoff Cup win by William Byron

Denny Hamlin — 35th: “I felt like the car was coming to us, but I know what you are asking. I felt like we were in a good spot there where we just started to close back in on (Ryan) Blaney. We got the track position we needed. I didn’t feel anything, it was running and then it was just no noises, no sounds, no indication. I decelerated into Turn 1, and it just shut off. That was it. We’ll work on it I guess and try to get them next week. I’m obviously concerned (about the mechanical problems), but there obviously nothing I can do about it. We’ll live with it and hopefully we’ll get back next week and we are just going to have to see how it goes. I’m confident in the speed that we’ll have next week. I’m really confident in what this team is going to bring next week and we’ll bring our best, hopefully it lasts. Everything was fine and then it just lost power into turn one and that was it. No noises or anything, but just silence because it wasn’t running. I thought that the left side tire was a good change. It certainly makes you manage it, but also more cars have been on the track and the track is starting to rubber. It hasn’t wore as much as I would have expected and the lap time fall off was not quite as much. But a good experiment, I think it can put on good races.”



Chase Briscoe — 37th: “No indication. I was just running around there. I felt really good about coming here and where we were at and racing with (Kyle) Larson there and went to upshift and something happened. I’m not really sure, it’s unfortunate. We’ll go on to next week and that won’t matter anyways.”



