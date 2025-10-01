 Skip navigation
Richard Childress Racing makes crew chief change to Kyle Busch’s team

  
Published October 1, 2025 11:39 AM

Richard Childress Racing announced Wednesday that Andy Street will serve as Kyle Busch’s crew chief, effective this weekend at the Charlotte Roval.

Randall Burnett, who has been Busch’s crew chief since 2023, will continue to support the organization through the end of the season, RCR stated. Burnett will move to Trackhouse Racing after this season to be Connor Zilisch’s crew chief in 2026.

Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Charlotte Roval elimination race
Shane van Gisbergen goes for five in a row on road courses Sunday.

Street has served as crew chief in seven Cup races this season for RCR’s third car, working four races with Austin Hill and three races with Jesse Love.

Street has 11 wins in 167 races as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series. He was Hill’s crew chief from 2022-24 in the Xfinity Series. The team reached the championship race last season.