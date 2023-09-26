Ryan Preece returning to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024

Ryan Preece will be back behind the wheel of the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford during the 2024 Cup Series season.

Preece announced the news Tuesday during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He told Dave Moody that Stewart-Haas Racing has been making progress despite some “frustrating” finishes caused by crashes. This creates optimism about upcoming races.

“Oh, no, I’m gonna be here with the 41 at SHR next year,” Preece said when asked about his 2024 plans. “I’m definitely looking forward to it, and we’ve made a lot of gains. ... Moving forward, I like the direction of the things we’ve been working on here at SHR.”

Preece made his Cup debut with five starts for Phil Parsons Racing during the 2015 season. He joined JTG Daugherty Racing on a full-time deal in 2019 and remained with the team through the end of the 2021 season while scoring five top-10 finishes and two top fives.

JTG Daugherty Racing downsized to one car ahead of the Next Gen era and moved forward with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as the sole driver.

Preece spent the 2022 season as a reserve driver for Stewart-Haas Racing, making two starts for Rick Ware Racing. He also competed in the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Stewart-Haas Racing made the decision ahead of this season to put Preece in the No. 41 while moving Cole Custer down to the Xfinity Series.

Preece has dealt with struggles this season while failing to finish five races but scored a top-five finish at Richmond in July. He also won the pole at Martinsville and led 135 laps before a speeding penalty disrupted his day.