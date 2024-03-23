Saturday Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedule at COTA

All three national NASCAR series are on track Saturday at Circuit of the Americas. This is the first road course weekend of the season.

Cup teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s race at the Texas road course. Truck and Xfinity teams will both race.

Front Row Motorsports is undefeated at COTA in the Truck Series. Zane Smith has won the last two Truck races at Circuit of the Americas. Todd Gilliland won the inaugural Truck race at the 3.410-mile course. Neither will be on the entry list while focusing on the Cup schedule.

Kyle Busch won the inaugural Xfinity race at COTA. AJ Allmendinger has won the last two Xfinity races at the road course.

Allmendinger will be back in the lineup while running the full Xfinity schedule. He will face off with a lineup including such drivers as Shane van Gisbergen, Kyle Larson, Ty Dillon, Daniil Kvyat, Ty Gibbs and Ed Jones.

Circuit of the Americas Saturday schedule

Weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. A high of 67 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race. A high of 74 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday, March 23

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8 a.m. -1 p.m. — Cup Series

10:30 a.m. — Truck Series

2 p.m. — Xfinity Series



Track activity