Weekend schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at COTA

NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series teams head to Circuit of the Americas for the first road course race of the season.

Xfinity and Truck teams will race Saturday. The Cup race is Sunday at the Austin, Texas, track.

Tyler Reddick won last year’s Cup race. AJ Allmendinger won last year’s Xfinity race. Zane Smith won last year’s Truck race.

Circuit of the Americas Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny skies during Truck and Xfinity practice and qualifying with a high of 76 degrees.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and a high of 63 degrees at the start of Cup qualifying. Partly cloudy and a high of 69 degrees at the start of the Truck race. Mostly cloudy and a high of 76 degrees at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Cloudy with a high of 72 degrees and a 5% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, March 22

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Truck Series

12:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2 – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 – 3:50 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

4 - 5 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

5:30 – 5:50 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

6 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

Saturday, March 23

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8 a.m. -1 p.m. — Cup Series

10:30 a.m. — Truck Series

2 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

10 -11:30 a.m. — Cup practice (FS2, at 10:30 a.m. coverage continues on FS1, Performance Racing Network)

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.— Cup qualifying (FS1, PRN)

1:30 p.m. — Truck race (42 laps, 143.22 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5 p.m. — Xfinity race (46 laps, 156.86 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity