Saturday NASCAR schedule at Atlanta, Mid-Ohio

  
Published July 8, 2023 07:00 AM

Saturday will be a busy day for NASCAR across two venues.

Xfinity teams will qualify and race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Cup teams will qualify there.

Craftsman Truck Series teams will race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Atlanta Weekend Schedule (Cup and Xfinity Series)

Saturday, July 8

Weather

Saturday : Mainly sunny. High near 90 degrees. Forecast for the start of the Xfinity race calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 81 degrees and an 17% chance of rain .

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 12:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4:05 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)
  • 5:35 - 6:55 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)
  • 8 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, 251.02 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Mid-Ohio Weekend Schedule (Craftsman Truck Series)

Saturday, July 8

Weather

Saturday: Cloudy with a high of 79 degrees and a 49% chance of scattered thunderstorms at the start of the Truck race.

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

  • 1:30 p.m. — Truck race (67 laps, 151.28 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)