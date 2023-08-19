 Skip navigation
Top News

ATHLETICS HUNGARY WORLDS PREPARATIONS
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
nbc_track_worldspreview_230817.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Three
Ryan Crouser finds blood clots in leg, says safe to compete at worlds

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_waltersint_230818.jpg
Walters: Wish Mickelson would have told the truth
nbc_golf_gc_rorystruggles_230818.jpg
Analyzing McIlroy’s R2 struggles at BMW Champ
nbc_golf_gc_homarecordround_230818.jpg
Could Homa be next American to reach World No. 1?

Saturday NASCAR schedule at Watkins Glen International

  
Published August 19, 2023 07:00 AM

Two of the national NASCAR series will be in action Saturday at Watkins Glen International.

Xfinity teams will practice, qualify and race at the 2.45-mile road course. Cup teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s race.

Four Cup drivers will pull double duty during the road course weekend. Kyle Busch will return to the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet for his third Xfinity start of the season. Ty Gibbs will drive the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota one week after winning the Xfinity race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ross Chastain will make his sixth Xfinity start of the season — his fifth in the No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet. Alex Bowman will make his first Xfinity start of the season in the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Watkins Glen Saturday schedule

Weather

Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees. A high of 76 degrees and a 0% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday, Aug. 19

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 9 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:30 - 11 a.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network)
  • 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (82 laps, 200.9 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)