Seven Cup drivers entered in Xfinity race at Sonoma

Kyle Larson is among seven Cup drivers entered in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

The race marks the first time the Xfinity Series has competed at the California road course. Teams will get 50 minutes of practice Friday because this is a new event on the schedule. That additional time will give those Cup drivers more laps on the 1.99-mile road course.

Larson will drive the No. 17 for Hendrick Motorsports.

Daniel Suarez, who won last year’s Cup race at Sonoma

Ty Dillon will drive the No. 4 for JD Motorsports.

AJ Allmendinger will drive the No. 10 for Kaulig Racing.

Ty Gibbs will pilot the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Ross Chastain will drive the No. 91 for DGM Racing.

Aric Almirola will drive the No. 28 for RSS Racing.

The race is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.

The ARCA Menards Series West also is competing this weekend at Sonoma Raceway. Cup driver Ryan Preece is entered in that event. Xfinity drivers Cole Custer, Riley Herbst, Sammy Smith and Parker Retzlaff also are entered in that race, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. ET Friday.