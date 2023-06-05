 Skip navigation
Seven Cup drivers entered in Xfinity race at Sonoma

  
Published June 5, 2023 01:11 PM
June 8, 2023 12:00 PM
Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett, and Nate Ryan preview the Cup race on the Sonoma road course, explain what can make the track so difficult for drivers, discuss the drivers under pressure, and make their picks.

Kyle Larson is among seven Cup drivers entered in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

The race marks the first time the Xfinity Series has competed at the California road course. Teams will get 50 minutes of practice Friday because this is a new event on the schedule. That additional time will give those Cup drivers more laps on the 1.99-mile road course.

MORE: Sonoma Xfinity entry list

Here is a look at what Xfinity rides the Cup drivers will pilot this weekend:


  • Larson will drive the No. 17 for Hendrick Motorsports.

  • Daniel Suarez, who won last year’s Cup race at Sonoma , will drive the No. 07 for SS Green Light Racing.

  • Ty Dillon will drive the No. 4 for JD Motorsports.

  • AJ Allmendinger will drive the No. 10 for Kaulig Racing.

  • Ty Gibbs will pilot the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

  • Ross Chastain will drive the No. 91 for DGM Racing.

  • Aric Almirola will drive the No. 28 for RSS Racing.

The race is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.

The ARCA Menards Series West also is competing this weekend at Sonoma Raceway. Cup driver Ryan Preece is entered in that event. Xfinity drivers Cole Custer, Riley Herbst, Sammy Smith and Parker Retzlaff also are entered in that race, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. ET Friday.