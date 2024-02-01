Shane van Gisbergen joins Kaulig Racing’s Cup program for seven races

Trackhouse Racing has announced that Shane van Gisbergen will join Kaulig Racing for seven NASCAR Cup Series races this season.

Van Gisbergen will drive the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro as part of an agreement between the two teams. He will share the entry with Josh Williams and AJ Allmendinger, his full-time teammates in Kaulig Racing’s Xfinity Series lineup.

Van Gisbergen will make his first Cup start of the season March 24 at Circuit of the Americas. He will return to the No. 16 Chevrolet April 21 at Talladega, May 26 at Charlotte, July 7 at Chicago, Sept. 15 at Watkins Glen, Oct. 6 at Talladega and Oct. 20 at Las Vegas.

“When I first started talking with Trackhouse about moving to the U.S., we had no idea how many races we could secure but I knew I wanted to be with that team and organization,” van Gisbergen said in a statement.

“There has been a lot of hard work to get to this point and I could not be happier to know that I get to race for an Xfinity Series championship and then get a proper go at the Cup Series on road courses and ovals. Kaulig is a proven winner in both the Xfinity and the Cup Series, and I know with the alliance with Trackhouse, this will be an incredible first year for me in NASCAR.”

Kaulig Racing has detailed part of the schedule for the No. 16 Chevrolet. Williams will drive the entry during the Busch Light Clash and in other select races. Allmendinger will drive the entry during the Daytona 500.

Kaulig Racing announced that Allmendinger will continue to play a role in the team’s Cup program but did not detail his full schedule.

