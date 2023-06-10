 Skip navigation
Sonoma Xfinity results, driver points

  
Published June 10, 2023 07:07 PM
June 10, 2023 11:56 PM
Aric Almirola put himself in the right spot late, held off a challenge from Kyle Larson and pulled away from AJ Allmendinger to win the inaugural Xfinity race at Sonoma.

SONOMA, Calif. -- Aric Almirola led the final 15 laps to win the inaugural Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday.

It is Almirola’s fourth career Xfinity Series win.

MORE: Sonoma Xfinity results

The top four finishers were Cup drivers. AJ Allmendinger placed second. Kyle Larson, who won both stages, was third. Ty Gibbs placed fourth. Parker Kligerman was the top Xfinity Series regular, finishing fifth.

MORE: Xfinity points after Sonoma race

John Hunter Nemechek is the points leader after Saturday’s race at Sonoma. He has a four-point lead on Austin Hill. Justin Allgaier is third in the standings, 25 points behind Nemechek after 14 races. Parker Kligerman’s fifth-place finish moved him from 14th in the standings to 12th, which would be the final transfer spot to the playoffs. Twelve races remain until the playoffs being.