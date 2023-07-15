 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

450 Start_Spring Creek
Saturday’s Motocross Round 7 at Spring Creek: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Marketa Vondrousova is first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon
Blake Snell
MLB Best Bets, July 15: Snell, Paxton Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage14crash_230715.jpg
Tour de France Stage 14 mass crash pauses race
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
Grimes clinches 2024 U.S. Olympic team spot
nbc_cyc_tour21ep5_230715.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

450 Start_Spring Creek
Saturday’s Motocross Round 7 at Spring Creek: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Marketa Vondrousova is first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon
Blake Snell
MLB Best Bets, July 15: Snell, Paxton Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage14crash_230715.jpg
Tour de France Stage 14 mass crash pauses race
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
Grimes clinches 2024 U.S. Olympic team spot
nbc_cyc_tour21ep5_230715.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sunday New Hampshire NASCAR Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

  
Published July 15, 2023 11:00 AM

After a weekend in Georgia, the NASCAR Cup Series returns Sunday to the 1.058-mile New Hampshire Motor Speedway on USA Network.

Seven races remain until the playoffs begin. Eleven drivers have scored wins to secure spots in the playoffs. Christopher Bell, who won this race a year ago, has one win this season.

Kevin Harvick, the active leader with four New Hampshire Cup wins, will make his final start at the track. He is tied with NBC Sports analyst Jeff Burton for the most New Hampshire wins in NASCAR history.

Details for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Shannon Sigmon, Vice President – US Sales, Crayon, will give the command to start engines at 2:39 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 11:30 a.m. ... Drivers Meeting at 1:45 p.m. ... Driver introductions at 2:00 p.m. ... Billy Mauldin of Motor Racing Outreach will give the invocation at 2:31 p.m. ... Todd Angilly, official anthem singer of the Boston Bruins, will perform the Canadian anthem at 2:32 p.m. Angilly will perform the national anthem at 2:33 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 301 laps (318.46 miles) on the 1.058-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 70. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for 12:50 p.m. ET Saturday on USA.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. ... Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. on USA Network. ... Post-race show will air on Peacock. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com . SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — High of 77 degrees and an 88% chance of thunderstorms at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell led the final 42 laps and scored his first Cup win of the season. Chase Elliott finished second and Bubba Wallace finished third. Pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. finished fourth after leading 172 laps and sweeping the first two stages.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Friday 5: Playoffs start now for Michael McDowell’s team

Dr. Diandra: Kyle Busch and William Byron top championship contenders despite penalties and mishaps - NBC Sports

Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus among nominees for Hall of Fame - NBC Sports

NASCAR Cup Drivers to Watch at New Hampshire - NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule at New Hampshire - NBC Sports

Joe Gibbs Racing adds sponsor for Denny Hamlin - NBC Sports