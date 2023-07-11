Joe Gibbs Racing adds sponsor for Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing has signed Mavis Tires & Brakes as a new sponsor of Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 team. The deal covers five Cup Series races.

Mavis Tires & Brakes will be on Hamlin’s Cup car for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). After New Hampshire, Mavis will return at Pocono Raceway on July 23.

The Mavis schedule will continue with Richmond Raceway on July 30, Michigan International Speedway on August 6 and Watkins Glen International on August 20.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mavis,” said team owner Joe Gibbs in a statement. “It is an exciting time right now for Mavis as they continue to grow and expand their national footprint. We are looking forward to working with their team to build a successful program.”

Hamlin has celebrated three Cup wins at New Hampshire with Joe Gibbs Racing. His most recent was in 2017 as he led 54 laps.

“It is an incredible honor to team up with NASCAR, the largest spectator sport in America, and Joe Gibbs Racing with Denny Hamlin,” said David Sorbaro, Mavis co-CEO, in a statement. “This union is a perfect fit — as the largest independent tire and vehicle service in the U.S., we are thrilled at the possibilities our partnership can bring.”

“Mavis was founded on value, excellent customer service and family,” said Stephen Sorbaro, Mavis co-CEO, in a statement. “This is an exciting partnership that complements our dedication to the automotive industry and our connection to communities and neighborhoods around the country. We look forward to a great season with our customers and the Mavis family cheering on No. 11 for a win.”