 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Chevron Championship - Round Two
Nelly Korda shrugs off opening double Friday at Chevron, continues quest for fifth straight win
Wrestling: U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Wrestling
2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials Results
RBC Heritage - Round Two
Collin Morikawa part of four-way tie at RBC Heritage; Scottie Scheffler three back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rbcheritagernd2_240419.jpg
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 2
nbc_oly_ew_mostdecoratedolympian_240419.jpg
Ever Wonder: Most decorated Olympian in history
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_240419.jpg
Putting helps Morikawa to 66 in RBC Heritage Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Chevron Championship - Round Two
Nelly Korda shrugs off opening double Friday at Chevron, continues quest for fifth straight win
Wrestling: U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Wrestling
2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials Results
RBC Heritage - Round Two
Collin Morikawa part of four-way tie at RBC Heritage; Scottie Scheffler three back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rbcheritagernd2_240419.jpg
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 2
nbc_oly_ew_mostdecoratedolympian_240419.jpg
Ever Wonder: Most decorated Olympian in history
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_240419.jpg
Putting helps Morikawa to 66 in RBC Heritage Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Talladega Xfinity starting lineup: Richard Childress Racing sweeps front row

  
Published April 19, 2024 07:43 PM

Austin Hill claimed his third consecutive Xfinity Series pole Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway with a lap of 181.629 mph.

Hill will be joined on the front row by Richard Childress Racing teammate Jesse Love, who qualified at 181.120 mph. RCR has started first and second in all three drafting track races this season.

MORE: Xfinity starting lineup

Parker Kligerman, whose Big Machine Racing team has an alliance with RCR, qualified third at 180.693 mph. He was followed by Cole Custer (180.169 mph) and Sammy Smith (180.054).

Hill has two wins this season. He won at Daytona and Atlanta to open the season.

AJ Allmendinger qualified 14th, best among the four Dash 4 Cash drivers.

The green flag for Saturday’s race is scheduled to wave at 4:20 p.m. ET on Fox.