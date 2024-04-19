Talladega Xfinity starting lineup: Richard Childress Racing sweeps front row

Austin Hill claimed his third consecutive Xfinity Series pole Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway with a lap of 181.629 mph.

Hill will be joined on the front row by Richard Childress Racing teammate Jesse Love, who qualified at 181.120 mph. RCR has started first and second in all three drafting track races this season.

Parker Kligerman, whose Big Machine Racing team has an alliance with RCR, qualified third at 180.693 mph. He was followed by Cole Custer (180.169 mph) and Sammy Smith (180.054).

Hill has two wins this season. He won at Daytona and Atlanta to open the season.

AJ Allmendinger qualified 14th, best among the four Dash 4 Cash drivers.

The green flag for Saturday’s race is scheduled to wave at 4:20 p.m. ET on Fox.

