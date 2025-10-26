 Skip navigation
Taylor Gray takes checkered flag at Martinsville for first Xfinity victory

  
Published October 25, 2025 11:00 PM

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Taylor Gray, who was wrecked from the lead on the final lap at Martinsville Speedway in the spring, came back Saturday to score his first career Xfinity Series win.

Carson Kvapil overcame a late spin and gained 11 spots in the final 20 laps to claim the final transfer spot to next weekend’s title race. Jesse Love also secured a spot in the title race.

They join Connor Zilisch and Justin Allgaier, who clinched positions in the Championship 4 last weekend at Talladega. Zilisch, Allgaier and Kvapil drive for JR Motorsports. Love drives for Richard Childress Racing.

MORE: Martinsville results

The 20-year-old Gray, who drives for Joe Gibbs Racing, becomes the second driver this season to earn their first career Xfinity win. He joins Nick Sanchez, who won at Atlanta in June.

Sammy Smith finished second but missed advancing to the championship race by five points. Brandon Jones was third.

Sam Mayer wrecked Jeb Burton after the checkered flag.

“He destroyed our car and wrecked us,” Burton said after the race. “Hopefully NASCAR does something because he literally right-reared me into the outside wall. I hate it for my guys to tear up a car.

“I race a lot of people out here with respect and I just want it back. He ran over me for no reason, so I gave it back to him and he threw a temper tantrum. I’d love to talk to him but there wouldn’t be much talking. ... The way he acts, he’s a punk. I think everybody knows that.”

Mayer was upset with Burton for triggering a crash that collected Mayer last weekend at Talladega and also was upset with how Burton raced him Saturday night.

“It’s a principle thing,” Mayer said. "(Burton) is the worst person to race around in the entire garage. He has a reputation of being over his head every single week and this was a prime example of it. He just can’t take no for an answer.

“A (playoff driver) racing for something huge, moved him out of the way and went on and was faster than him in the end. As soon as he got back to me, he gave it me and tried to wreck me three corners in a row. Thank God I have enough car control where I can hold on to it and not wreck. He has no respect for someone racing for something that’s bigger than he is.”

Stage 1 winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 winner: Carson Kvapil

Next: The season ends with the championship race at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 1 at Phoenix Raceway.