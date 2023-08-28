Team Penske, Wood Brothers swap crew chiefs

Team Penske and Wood Brothers Racing will swap crew chiefs for Austin Cindric and Harrison Burton. The moves were announced Monday.

Jeremy Bullins will become the crew chief for Harrison Burton, replacing Brian Wilson.

Wilson will become the crew chief for Austin Cindric, taking over the role Bullins had.

Team Penske stated on social media that the change was effective immediately and would carry into the 2024 season.

Wilson won the Xfinity championship with Cindric in 2020. They finished second in the Xfinity Series in 2021. Wilson then became Burton’s crew chief in 2022, while Cindric moved to the No. 2 Cup team, which had Bullins as crew chief then.

Bullins is in his eighth full-time Cup season. He’s worked with Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Cindric. Bullins has had a Cup win six consecutive seasons. He has yet to record a Cup win this season.

Cindric and Burton both did not make the Cup playoffs this season.

