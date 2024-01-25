Trevor Bayne joins Legacy Motor Club in competition role

Legacy Motor Club has announced the addition of Trevor Bayne in a role focused on helping the team’s full-time drivers.

Bayne will serve as the driver optimization leader as Legacy MC begins its first season with Toyota Racing. He will work closely with Matt Kenseth, the team’s competition advisor, and his focus will be on the race preparation of Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek and Jimmie Johnson.

“I’m super humbled that Jimmie, Joey (Cohen), Matt and our drivers are trusting me with their preparation process this year,” Bayne said in a statement. “Preparation is one of the biggest keys in motorsports, and with so much data that is available to the drivers, it’s my job to translate the most important parts to them and work with them to make sure they are ready to go in all aspects come race weekend.

“Jimmie, Matt and I built a great relationship through road biking and training together over the years. We all share a common mentality that drivers can all become even better at their craft if they are willing to put in the work — whether that be in fitness, studying, or leading their teams. Relying on raw ability at this level isn’t enough.”

Bayne, the 2011 Daytona 500 champion, has spent the past two seasons working with Joe Gibbs Racing in Xfinity while also serving as an analyst for Fox Sports. He has made 12 starts for the organization while scoring eight top-10 finishes and five top fives.

Legacy MC also announced the addition of Corey Heim for the 2024 season. Heim, who drives for Tricon Garage in the Craftsman Truck Series, will serve as the official reserve driver for both Legacy MC and 23XI Racing. Heim will also work with Toyota Racing and Legacy MC as a simulation driver.

“This is a big opportunity, and I can’t thank everyone at Legacy MC and Toyota for believing in me,” Heim said in a statement.

“The access to information and the extra sim time as I continue to grow in my career is extremely valuable. I’m looking forward to learning as much as possible from the drivers and Club members at the track.”