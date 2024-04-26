Will NFL’s Super Bowl push Daytona 500 off its traditional date in the future?

The date of future Daytona 500s could be in flux with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressing interest in moving the Super Bowl to Presidents Day weekend.

The Daytona 500 has run on Presidents Day weekend 48 of the last 54 years. Total, the race has been held on that weekend in 51 of its 66 years.

There will be no change next year. The 2025 Daytona 500 is scheduled to take place on Feb. 16 — President’s Day weekend.

The 2025 Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 9. The 2026 Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 8 — a week before Presidents Day.

Goodell said in an interview Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he would be in favor of expanding the regular season from 17 to 18 games. Goodell noted that with making the season a week longer, it would push the Super Bowl back a week.

“That ends up on Presidents Day weekend, which is a three-day weekend, which makes (it) Sunday night, and then you have Monday off,” Goodell said.

Presidents Day falls on the third Monday of February and is a federal holiday.

Before any change can be made to the number of NFL games played (and forcing the Super Bowl to move back a week), the NFL Playoffs Association would have to approve. That’s not likely to happen until the next labor deal. The current agreement between the league and the NFLPA goes through the 2030 season.

The only time in the last 54 years that the Daytona 500 has not run on Presidents Day weekend was from 2012-17. While there were various reasons for the pushing the start of the season back a week, NASCAR executive Steve O’Donnell acknowledged then that the NFL’s interest then to have the Super Bowl on that weekend was a consideration.

“We’re not going to deny the fact that part of this also is in dealing with the NFL,” O’Donnell said in 2011. “Who knows where they’ll go with an 18-game schedule, but we want to get ahead of that. Either way, we think it’s the right thing to do for our season. The Super Bowl is certainly a big event, but so is the Daytona 500, and to give fans an opportunity to go to both of those is certainly the right move.”

