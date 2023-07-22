William Byron wins Pocono Cup Series pole

LONG POND, Pa. — William Byron will lead the Cup field to the green flag at Pocono after winning his 11th career pole.

23XI Racing’s two drivers were the fastest during the opening round of qualifying, but it was Martin Truex Jr. that qualified second with a lap of 170.235 mph.

Byron won the pole Saturday with a lap of 170.269 mph.

MORE: Pocono starting lineup

The rest of the top five is Kyle Larson (170.074 mph), Kevin Harvick (169.75 mph) and Christopher Bell (169.645 mph).

Joey Logano was the second Ford driver in sixth with a lap of 169.472 mph. Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric was ninth with a lap of 168.058 mph.

Tyler Reddick (169.361 mph) and Denny Hamlin (169.195 mph) took the fourth row in the starting lineup.

Bubba Wallace, who had the fastest lap time during Group A qualifying, hit the wall during the second round. He headed back to pit road without completing a lap. He will likely have to start from the rear of the field after his team makes repairs.

Todd Gilliland and Chase Elliott will also both have to start from the rear of the field after spinning during the opening rounds of qualifying.

The rear of Gilliland’s No. 38 Ford made minor contact with the wall after spinning out of the tunnel turn while Elliott kept his No. 9 Chevrolet out of the wall in the same area of the track.

The green flag for Sunday’s race is scheduled to wave at 2:50 p.m. ET on USA Network (pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA).



