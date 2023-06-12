 Skip navigation
Winners and Losers at Sonoma Raceway

  
Published June 12, 2023 03:00 AM
June 11, 2023 06:42 PM
Martin Truex Jr. retook the lead with 14 laps to go and eased to his second Cup Series win of the season, leading 51 of the 110 laps at Sonoma.

SONOMA, Calif. — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway:

WINNERS

Martin Truex Jr. — He led 51 of 110 laps to win for the fourth time in his career at Sonoma Raceway . Only Jeff Gordon has won more Cup races at Sonoma with five victories there. Truex also took the points lead with Sunday’s victory. And he got to meet Shaq, who was there to do a post-race concert as DJ Diesel.

Kyle Busch — Followed his win at WWT Raceway with a runner-up finish at Sonoma. He has scored four consecutive finishes of seventh or better.

Chris Buescher — His fourth-place result is his seventh consecutive top 10 on a road course

Ryan Preece — While most wouldn’t celebrate a 13th-place finish, it is meaningful. After recording seven finishes of 24th or worse in the first 12 races, Preece has put together four consecutive finishes of 17th or better.

LOSERS

Denny Hamlin — He started on the pole and led the first 32 laps, but his race would go downhill. A caution in the middle of green flag pit stops put him back in the field, and he crashed with less than 20 laps left to finish last.

Tyler Reddick — The winner at Circuit of the Americas in March wasn’t a factor. The team decided to not pit during last caution for track position. He later had a flat left front andfinished 33rd.

Ryan Blaney — He entered as the points leader but his 31st-place finish dropped him to third in the season standings.