Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Ga. — Here is a look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

WINNERS

Christopher Bell — While he only led one lap, it was the last lap to score his 10th career Cup victory. It was his first win — and the first win for Joe Gibbs Racing — since his victory last June at New Hampshire. Said Bell: “I am glad we don’t have to hear that. ‘Joe Gibbs Racing has not won since June.’ I’m very happy to end that narrative.”

Carson Hocevar — While he angered some drivers with how he raced, Hocevar finished a career-best second and also provided the line of the night. Asked about angering some veteran drivers, Hocevar said: “We’re here to win races, not be a boy band and love each other and play on the playground together,”

Kyle Larson — He had failed to finish five of the last six races at Atlanta, but Sunday Larson finished third and won a stage. That was a successful race for Larson.

Ryan Blaney and John Hunter Nemechek — They are the only two drivers to start the season with top-10 finishes in both races. Blaney was seventh in the Daytona 500 and fourth at Atlanta. Nemechek was fifth in the Daytona 500 and 10th at Atlanta.

NASCAR — The sanctioning body likes close competition. The race featured 50 lead changes, a track record. Also the top 10 finishers came from nine different organizations.

LOSERS

Brad Keselowski — He has been collected in wrecks in each of the first two points races of this season. He finished 26th in the Daytona 500 and placed 39th at Atlanta. That leaves Keselowski 33rd in points.

Corey LaJoie — He was at the front late in the Daytona 500 but involved in wreck and finished 22nd. He was collected in a crash Sunday and placed 38th. LaJoie is running a limited schedule. The past two races were among his best chances for a win or score a strong finish. Instead, he ended up with wrecked cars.

Daniel Suarez — The driver who won this race last year in dramatic style was not around at the finish this time. He was eliminated by a crash and finished 33rd.

