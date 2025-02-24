Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Cincinnati Reds-Media Day
Fantasy Baseball Shortstops Preview: 2025 player profiles, stats, projections, outlooks for top-12 SS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 09 Women's - South Carolina at Texas
Texas is No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 for the first time in 21 years; NC State climbs into top 10

Top Clips

nbc_csu_travishunter_250224.jpg
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_dps_nbatalkv3_240224.jpg
NBA contenders still looking ‘for identity’
nbc_cbb_msuizzorecord_250224.jpg
Inside Izzo’s winning history at Michigan State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Cincinnati Reds-Media Day
Fantasy Baseball Shortstops Preview: 2025 player profiles, stats, projections, outlooks for top-12 SS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 09 Women's - South Carolina at Texas
Texas is No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 for the first time in 21 years; NC State climbs into top 10

Top Clips

nbc_csu_travishunter_250224.jpg
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_dps_nbatalkv3_240224.jpg
NBA contenders still looking ‘for identity’
nbc_cbb_msuizzorecord_250224.jpg
Inside Izzo’s winning history at Michigan State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Atlanta

Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

  
Published February 24, 2025 07:00 AM

HAMPTON, Ga. — Here is a look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

WINNERS

Christopher Bell — While he only led one lap, it was the last lap to score his 10th career Cup victory. It was his first win — and the first win for Joe Gibbs Racing — since his victory last June at New Hampshire. Said Bell: “I am glad we don’t have to hear that. ‘Joe Gibbs Racing has not won since June.’ I’m very happy to end that narrative.”

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Christopher Bell wins at Atlanta on last-lap pass in overtime
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver just beats Carson Hocevar and Kyle Larson.

Carson Hocevar — While he angered some drivers with how he raced, Hocevar finished a career-best second and also provided the line of the night. Asked about angering some veteran drivers, Hocevar said: “We’re here to win races, not be a boy band and love each other and play on the playground together,”

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Carson Hocevar frustrates foes at Atlanta on way to career-best Cup finish
Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain were not pleased with Carson Hocevar’s driving in Sunday’s race.

Kyle Larson — He had failed to finish five of the last six races at Atlanta, but Sunday Larson finished third and won a stage. That was a successful race for Larson.

Ryan Blaney and John Hunter Nemechek — They are the only two drivers to start the season with top-10 finishes in both races. Blaney was seventh in the Daytona 500 and fourth at Atlanta. Nemechek was fifth in the Daytona 500 and 10th at Atlanta.

NASCAR — The sanctioning body likes close competition. The race featured 50 lead changes, a track record. Also the top 10 finishers came from nine different organizations.

LOSERS

Brad Keselowski — He has been collected in wrecks in each of the first two points races of this season. He finished 26th in the Daytona 500 and placed 39th at Atlanta. That leaves Keselowski 33rd in points.

Corey LaJoie — He was at the front late in the Daytona 500 but involved in wreck and finished 22nd. He was collected in a crash Sunday and placed 38th. LaJoie is running a limited schedule. The past two races were among his best chances for a win or score a strong finish. Instead, he ended up with wrecked cars.

Daniel Suarez — The driver who won this race last year in dramatic style was not around at the finish this time. He was eliminated by a crash and finished 33rd.