Winners, losers from Round of 16 playoff race at Bristol

A look at the winners and losers from the Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

WINNERS

Denny Hamlin — He entered the Bristol elimination race with 13,983 laps led in his career. He led another 142 and became the 12th driver in NASCAR history to surpass 14,000 laps led. Hamlin clinched his spot in the Round of 12 on points before winning the prestigious night race.

Christopher Bell — He made NASCAR history by winning the pole for the first three playoff races. He then led 187 laps and swept the first two stages at Bristol. He placed third after finishes outside of the top 15 at Darlington and Kansas and advanced to the Round of 12.

Bubba Wallace — He did everything that he needed during the night race at Bristol. He qualified inside the top 10, scored eight points in stage 1 and kept his car clean. He fell one lap down during the final stage but advanced to the Round of 12 for the first time in his career after finishing 14th.

Martin Truex Jr. — He survived a disastrous first round of the playoffs that included a 19th-place finish at Darlington, a crash at Kansas and a 19th-place finish at Bristol. With the reset, Truex heads to Texas tied for the top spot in the standings.

Carson Hocevar — Making only his fourth Cup start and his first at Bristol, Hocevar delivered another strong performance. He started 16th but finished stage 1 in 21st. He made his move during stage 2. He worked his way inside of the top 10 and then began passing playoff drivers. He ended the stage fifth. Hocevar ran inside the top 10 during the final stage and crossed the finish line a career-best 11th.

SOMEWHERE IN THE MIDDLE

Michael McDowell — He didn’t advance to the playoffs but did everything that he could to put himself in contention. He qualified inside of the top 10 and then scored points in stage 2. McDowell didn’t have the same speed as Hamlin or Kyle Larson but still finished the race sixth — his best result in 24 starts at Bristol.

LOSERS

Joey Logano — The reigning champion started 28th and struggled during the first two stages. He did not run higher than 24th, and he fell a lap down during stage 2. He ended the day behind the wall after Corey LaJoie spun, clipped the inside wall and slid back up into traffic and the left rear of Logano’s car. Logano became the first reigning champion to be eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Kevin Harvick — He struggled with handling all night and fell five laps down. Harvick ended the race 29th and exited his final playoff run after the first round. This is the second consecutive season he missed the Round of 12.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — He ran around the top 10 during the final two stages but could not put himself in position for stage points. He finished 10th but failed to advance in the playoffs after struggles at Darlington and Kansas buried him in the points.



