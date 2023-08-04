Xfinity Michigan starting lineup: Josh Berry claims pole

Josh Berry will lead the Xfinity Series field to the green flag for Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

Berry won the pole with a lap of 189.549 mph.

JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier will start second with a lap of 188.289 mph.

MORE: Xfinity starting lineup

Allgaier is followed by Austin Hill (188.181 mph), Road America winner Sam Mayer (187.975 mph) and Riley Herbst (187.921 mph). Mason Massey and CJ McLaughlin did not qualify for the Xfinity race.

Ty Gibbs, the only previous Michigan winner entered in Saturday’s race, will start eighth as the first Toyota driver. He completed his lap at 187.588 mph.

Three drivers ended the session with the same lap time and speed. John Hunter Nemechek, Ross Chastain and Brett Moffitt will line up 10th, 11th and 12th after completing their laps at 187.237 mph.

NASCAR announced that it took the splitter from Cole Custer’s car in pre-qualifying/pre-race inspection. Series officials will take the splitter to the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, for further inspection. Any penalties could come next week. Custer qualified 13th.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:41 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. Countdown to Green begins at 3 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. Pre-race coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.



