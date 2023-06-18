 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado
2025 Big 12 Football Betting: Contenders, Playoff odds, team overviews, players to watch, and win totals
Julian Sayin
Ohio State’s QB competition between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz remains too close to call
Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton rallies to beat Karen Khachanov in Toronto final

Top Clips

nbc_roto_libertywings_250808.jpg
Bet over on Bueckers’ points and rebounds vs. NY
nbc_roto_heisman_250808.jpg
Nussmeier, Klubnik among best Heisman value bets
nbc_roto_coloradofutures_250808.jpg
‘Hammer’ Colorado under 5.5 wins in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado
2025 Big 12 Football Betting: Contenders, Playoff odds, team overviews, players to watch, and win totals
Julian Sayin
Ohio State’s QB competition between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz remains too close to call
Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton rallies to beat Karen Khachanov in Toronto final

Top Clips

nbc_roto_libertywings_250808.jpg
Bet over on Bueckers’ points and rebounds vs. NY
nbc_roto_heisman_250808.jpg
Nussmeier, Klubnik among best Heisman value bets
nbc_roto_coloradofutures_250808.jpg
‘Hammer’ Colorado under 5.5 wins in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
NBAWashington WizardsAkoldah Gak

Akoldah
Gak

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors
Blake Wesley agrees to join Portland Trail Blazers on one-year contract
Wesley was waived at the same time as Marcus Smart. Portland is willing to take a chance on the 22-year-old guard.
Blake Wesley agrees to join Portland Trail Blazers on one-year contract
Marcus Smart reportedly reaches buyout agreement with Wizards, will sign two-year deal with Lakers
NBA Summer League Day 2: Yang Hansen is fun — and Las Vegas loves him
Wizards reportedly trading Kelly Olynyk to Spurs for Branham, Wesley, second-round pick