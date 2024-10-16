 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets
Panthers beat the Blue Jackets 4-3 on an opening night dedicated to Johnny Gaudreau
MLB: ALCS-Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees
Judge hits first home run of this postseason and Yankees beat Guardians 6-3 for 2-0 ALCS lead
NCAA Football: Indiana at Northwestern
Nebraska vs. Indiana prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

defense_giants.jpg
Giants defense in advantageous spot against Eagles
nbc_roto_bteadamstrade_241015.jpg
Adams trade not a needle-mover for Jets’ SB odds
nbc_usl_brooklynvascent_241015.jpg
Highlights: Brooklyn F.C. vs. Carolina Ascent F.C.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets
Panthers beat the Blue Jackets 4-3 on an opening night dedicated to Johnny Gaudreau
MLB: ALCS-Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees
Judge hits first home run of this postseason and Yankees beat Guardians 6-3 for 2-0 ALCS lead
NCAA Football: Indiana at Northwestern
Nebraska vs. Indiana prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

defense_giants.jpg
Giants defense in advantageous spot against Eagles
nbc_roto_bteadamstrade_241015.jpg
Adams trade not a needle-mover for Jets’ SB odds
nbc_usl_brooklynvascent_241015.jpg
Highlights: Brooklyn F.C. vs. Carolina Ascent F.C.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
NBABrooklyn NetsKJ Jones II

KJ
Jones II

New Orleans Pelicans v Chicago Bulls
NBA trades preview: Ten players most likely to be traded during 2024-25 season including Ingram, Kuzma
If you were to bet on one player being traded during the season, should it be the Raptors’ Bruce Brown?
Five bold predictions for 2024-25 NBA season
Ben Simmons reportedly fully recovered from back surgery, ready for Nets training camp
Nets to retired Hall of Famer Vince Carter in January ceremony