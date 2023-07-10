 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Summer League-Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets
Summer League Day 3: Jabari Smith Jr. for MVP
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
What drivers said after Cup race at Atlanta
AUTO: JUL 09 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Intense battle defines race for final playoff spots

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hullfinalrdrecap_230709.jpg
Highlights: Hull, U.S. Women’s Open, Round 4
oly_atw200_nationals_230709.jpg
Thomas beats out Richardson for 200m title
nbc_nas_creditone_230709.jpg
Byron recovers from early mishap for Atlanta win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Summer League-Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets
Summer League Day 3: Jabari Smith Jr. for MVP
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
What drivers said after Cup race at Atlanta
AUTO: JUL 09 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Intense battle defines race for final playoff spots

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hullfinalrdrecap_230709.jpg
Highlights: Hull, U.S. Women’s Open, Round 4
oly_atw200_nationals_230709.jpg
Thomas beats out Richardson for 200m title
nbc_nas_creditone_230709.jpg
Byron recovers from early mishap for Atlanta win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

76ers match $23 million offer sheet to keep “B-Ball” Paul Reed

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 10, 2023 02:08 AM
Dallas Mavericks v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 29: Paul Reed #44 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on March 29, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia is keeping B-Ball Paul.

The 76ers have matched the Utah Jazz’s three-year, $23 million offer sheet , a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN .

With this signing, Reed now has veto power over any trade for the next year, and he can’t be traded to Utah in that time.

There were doubts in some quarters if Philadelphia would match because this signing pushes them $6.6 million into the luxury tax (with just 13 guaranteed contracts on the roster, so more players are coming in). Plus, the 76ers already have signed Mo Bamba and Montrezl Harrell to one-year contracts to play backup minutes behind Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia decided Reed was worth the price. While his counting stats have never impressed — 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds a game last season in 11 minutes a night — that doesn’t factor in the defense and energy Reed brings. When Reed started games while Embiid was out he averaged more than 11 points a game, and in this last year emerged as a quality backup big. Nick Nurse may want to get Reed more minutes than Doc Rivers.

This is an unusual offer sheet. Only the first season is fully guaranteed, the second two years become guaranteed only if the 76ers make the second round of the playoffs this upcoming season. It was a clever bit of strategy by the Jazz — the Sixers expect to make the second round of the playoffs next season, if the Jazz get that far it would be a surprise. It was a clever way for Utah to put a poison pill in the contract.

Reed was still worth it to the 76ers.

Mentions
Paul Reed.jpg Paul Reed Utah Jazz Primary Logo Utah Jazz Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers