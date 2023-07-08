 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio
Mid-Ohio Truck race results: Corey Heim wins
Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Chris Eubanks goes from challengers to Wimbledon fourth round
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 - Qualifying
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Chandler Smith claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rosezhangwalktalk_230708.jpg
Zhang ‘soaking in the moment’ at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_nas_xfinityqualeh_230708.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at Atlanta
nbc_nas_chandlersmithintv_230708.jpg
C. Smith on Xfinity pole at Atlanta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio
Mid-Ohio Truck race results: Corey Heim wins
Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Chris Eubanks goes from challengers to Wimbledon fourth round
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 - Qualifying
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Chandler Smith claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rosezhangwalktalk_230708.jpg
Zhang ‘soaking in the moment’ at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_nas_xfinityqualeh_230708.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at Atlanta
nbc_nas_chandlersmithintv_230708.jpg
C. Smith on Xfinity pole at Atlanta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Amen Thompson out for Summer League with Grade 2 ankle sprain

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 8, 2023 06:31 PM
2023 NBA Summer League - Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 07: Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets is tended to after injuring his ankle in the second half of a 2023 NBA Summer League game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — It was hard to take your eyes off Amen Thompson when the Rockets had the ball Friday night. His athleticism was everything it was advertised to be and he just effortlessly explodes past defenders, but he showed off his passing, a nice floater and a high IQ game as well. He finished through contact and made difficult shots.

Now Thompson is out for the remainder of Summer League after an MRI revealed he suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain suffered in the second half against Portland on Friday night, a story broken by Marc Spears of ESPN’s Andscape. Thompson will reportedly be in a boot for a month and eventually return to training.

It’s mostly a loss for fans in Las Vegas and not ideal for his summer development work, but it shouldn’t impact him for the fall when training camp opens.

While we should be careful reading much into anything from Summer League, Thompson looked like a future NBA point guard, a pass-first guy (almost to a fault) who made decisions and got his teammates the ball. The Rockets have locked up Fred VanVleet as their one for the next few seasons , but it’s easy to picture Thompson growing into that role after FVV. Thompson finished with 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting and hit his one 3-point attempt, plus he had five assists.

The Rockets will be entertaining this fall, and Thompson will be a big part of that.

Mentions
Amen Thompson Houston Rockets Primary Logo Houston Rockets