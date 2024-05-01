Another report 76ers, Magic eyeing Paul George, who has not extended with Clippers

The Clippers got the first domino to fall in their plans for next season: Kawhi Leonard signed a three-year, $149.7 million extension. That deal is a little below the max the Clippers could offer him, Leonard took a discount to stay where he wanted to be.

The next domino, Paul George, apparently, is not down with the idea of a discount — he has not signed an extension with the team yet (he has a $48.8 million player extension he is expected to turn down). The sides are reportedly “apart” on a new deal, but George has the leverage of other teams having serious interest in him. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne talked about it on the “Hoop Collective” podcast, with Brian Windhorst adding to it.

Shelburne: “There’s two teams that are paying very close attention to Paul George: the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers, because both of them have the money to throw at him and have a need for a wing, just like him, a veteran guy. Every time I watch the Sixers I’m like, ‘Oh, they could use Paul George.’”

Windhorst: “It’s just a matter of whether the Clippers are gonna give him the max, which is something they don’t wanna do because they didn’t give it to Kawhi.”

Because George turns 34 on Thursday (Happy Birthday, PG!), the over-38 rule kicks in, and the Clippers are limited in offering a fifth max season (it can be done, but the structure gets complicated). The most they can offer is four years, $221.1 million, while the most that any other team can offer is $212 million over those four years. That’s not a massive difference. If the Clippers ask George to take a discount and/or fewer years, George has other options.

The Clippers are already deep into the tax before they sign George and they still have to re-sign James Harden, who has been brilliant for them so far this postseason and is a free agent. Russell Westbrook also has a $4 million player option and he could ask for more or become a free agent.

The Clippers appear to be hoping that all four of their stars will take a discount to play together and be home in their native Los Angeles. George may not be down with that plan, which is going to make this a very interesting summer.

