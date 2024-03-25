Anthony Davis scores 36, Lakers hold off Pacers comeback for dramatic 150-145 win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Houston vs Texas A&amp;M
Houston gives top 8 seeds clean sweep to Sweet 16, holding off Aggies 100-95
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round -Grand Canyon vs Alabama
Alabama gets big game from Mark Sears, beats Grand Canyon 72-61 in March Madness
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_maltanicarrymoreweight_240324.jpg
Will Malnati be more influential on Policy Board?
nbc_gc_youngsoundandreaction_240324.jpg
Young adds another runner-up at Valspar
nbc_gc_maltanireaction_240324.jpg
Malnati rose to occasion in Valspar Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Houston vs Texas A&amp;M
Houston gives top 8 seeds clean sweep to Sweet 16, holding off Aggies 100-95
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round -Grand Canyon vs Alabama
Alabama gets big game from Mark Sears, beats Grand Canyon 72-61 in March Madness
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_maltanicarrymoreweight_240324.jpg
Will Malnati be more influential on Policy Board?
nbc_gc_youngsoundandreaction_240324.jpg
Young adds another runner-up at Valspar
nbc_gc_maltanireaction_240324.jpg
Malnati rose to occasion in Valspar Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anthony Davis scores 36, Lakers hold off Pacers comeback for dramatic 150-145 win

  
Published March 25, 2024 02:02 AM
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket during the game against the Indiana Pacers on March 24, 2024 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 36 points and 16 rebounds, LeBron James added 26 points and 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers produced their franchise’s highest-scoring performance in 37 years in a 150-145 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 26 points in his biggest offensive game since joining the Lakers, who have won three straight and five of seven. Los Angeles led 116-99 entering the fourth quarter, but Indiana closed the gap to three points down the stretch while putting up a 46-point final period.

Los Angeles held on by scoring 10 points in the final minute - including six free throws by Austin Reaves, who finished with 25 points in the highest-scoring performance by this 17-time NBA champion team since Jan. 2, 1987.

“We played them in the (In-Season Tournament) championship, and we know how high-powered an offense they are,” James said. “They’re never going to stop playing no matter how far they get down or how far they’re up, so it’s a good win for us.”

All-Star Tyrese Haliburton awoke from a quiet 12-point performance to hit two 3-pointers in the final seconds, trimming the Lakers’ lead to three points with 20 seconds to play. LA survived when Dinwiddie made one free throw and Haliburton missed a 3 before Cam Reddish stole Doug McDermott’s pass with three seconds left.

“We allowed them to score 145, so ... it was terrible defensively,” Davis said. “They hit some shots toward the end, but we can do what we want offensively, as you could see tonight. But we’ve got to defend, especially when we’ve got a team (in trouble) like that. We don’t need to give them life, but at this point in the season, a win is a win. We’ll take it, but we’ve got to learn from it as well.”

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle was annoyed after the Lakers shot 43 free throws to the Pacers’ 16, while Indiana was called for 31 fouls to Los Angeles’ 14.

“I thought our guys really battled in this game,” Carlisle said. “There were just certain things that were impossible to overcome. A 27 free throw differential is one, and a 17-foul differential is the other.”

Pascal Siakam scored 19 of his 36 points in the third quarter for the Pacers, who dropped to 2-1 on their five-game road trip after playing dismal defense in the second and third quarters, allowing 86 points by Los Angeles. Myles Turner added 20 points and TJ McConnell had 17 for the Pacers, who had eight double-digit scorers.

“Sometimes when you have difficult challenges, it’s easy to drop your head and just say, ‘Hey, it’s not our night,’ but our guys don’t do that,” Carlisle said. “Our second unit battled in the second half. That last five-minute stretch, the first unit came back in there, and they were defiant about hanging in the game. At a certain point, you’ve got to play absolutely perfectly, and that was going to be very, very difficult.”

Dinwiddie stepped up while the Lakers won for the first time in six games this season without sharpshooting guard D’Angelo Russell, who was out with a non-COVID illness.

Offensive fireworks were no surprise in this matchup. In the Pacers’ last visit to face the Lakers in November 2022, they rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter before Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a stunning 116-115 victory.

The teams met for the first time since the Lakers beat the Pacers 123-109 in Las Vegas to win the inaugural In-Season Tournament last December. The Lakers, who will play at Indiana on Friday, went into a 3-10 slump immediately after raising that trophy, and they haven’t been able to rise higher than ninth in the Western Conference despite going 22-13 since that skid.

Russell’s absence and the Pacers’ speedy play caused problems for the Lakers early on, but Davis had 15 points and nine rebounds in the first half to keep it close. The Lakers scored a season-high 116 points through three quarters, but Siakam kept Indiana in it by himself.

Mentions
LeBron James.png LeBron James Anthony Davis.png Anthony Davis Spencer Dinwiddie.png Spencer Dinwiddie Pascal Siakam.png Pascal Siakam Austin Reaves.png Austin Reaves