 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 29 Oklahoma State at Colorado
Chris Simms’ 2025 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Alex Bowman’s strong start continues run from last season
Trophy_Luke_Poulter.jpg
Florida sophomore Luke Poulter achieves big career milestone

Top Clips

korda.jpg
Checking in on Korda, LPGA’s new pace of play rule
nbc_roto_gelofv2_250324.jpg
2B Gelof to miss Opening Day, have wrist surgery
nbc_golf_gc_pepperintvpart2_250324.jpg
Pepper: LPGA players need to put the tour first

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 29 Oklahoma State at Colorado
Chris Simms’ 2025 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Alex Bowman’s strong start continues run from last season
Trophy_Luke_Poulter.jpg
Florida sophomore Luke Poulter achieves big career milestone

Top Clips

korda.jpg
Checking in on Korda, LPGA’s new pace of play rule
nbc_roto_gelofv2_250324.jpg
2B Gelof to miss Opening Day, have wrist surgery
nbc_golf_gc_pepperintvpart2_250324.jpg
Pepper: LPGA players need to put the tour first

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Anthony Davis set to make his return to Mavericks’ lineup Monday night vs. Nets

  
Published March 24, 2025 06:18 PM

Anthony Davis has pushed to play again and Monday night he gets his wish.

Davis will return to the Mavericks lineup Monday night when Dallas takes on Brooklyn in New York, something Mavericks coach Jason Kidd confirmed pregame, adding Davis was on a minutes restriction (28). Davis has been out since Feb. 8, when he strained his adductor during his one game as a Maverick since the stunning trade that sent him to Texas for Luka Doncic.

Davis had pushed for this return despite Kyrie Irving being out for the season with a torn ACL and Dallas being in danger of sliding out of even the play-in (the Mavericks and Suns are currently tied for the tenth seed in the West and the final play-in spot). All the talk about how Dallas made a mistake with the Doncic trade likely plays into that (even though the frustration of Mavericks fans is not aimed at Davis).

Davis is averaging 25.7 points and 12 rebounds a game while shooting 52.8% from the floor and playing elite defense this season — he was on his way to an All-NBA spot before the latest injury.

If the Mavericks slide further out of the playoff picture over their final 11 games, even with Davis, he could get pulled to avoid risking further injury (some in the organization argued that should have happened anyway).

But starting Monday night, Davis is back. It’s what he wanted.

Mentions
LAL_Davis_Anthony.jpg Anthony Davis Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks