As expected, Philadelphia reportedly will shut Tyrese Maxey down for rest of season

This seems a fitting final note on the 76ers’ massively disappointing season.

Philadelphia will formally shut down Tyrese Maxey for the season due to a finger tendon injury, which has been expected but is a story formally broken by Shams Charania of ESPN. While the team has yet to make that official, Charania said Maxey’s agent, Rich Paul, confirmed the news. That injury has sidelined Maxey since March 3, and while he has worked toward a return, Sixers coach Nick Nurse said of a recent workout, “It went just ‘medium.’ It didn’t like ‘Oh, that was great,’ you know? So it’s just medium, but he’s still working.”

With the 76ers sitting 13th in the East, 11 games back of even the last play-in spot and more focused on keeping their top-six protected pick, what was the point of bringing back Maxey?

Forced to take on more of a scoring load this season with Joel Embiid and Paul George missing time due to injuries, Maxey broke out and averaged a career-high 26.3 points a game, but injuries limited him to 52 games this season.

Embiid, George and Maxey played just 15 games together this season, with the Sixers going 7-8 in those contests, and the team had a -0.9 net rating when all three were on the court together. While that is underwhelming (to say the least), expect the 76ers to run it back because the contracts of Embiid and George are virtually untradable (especially with Embiid having his knee scoped, again), and the 76ers would not consider trading Maxey. Philly is going to give this another run.