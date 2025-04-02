76ers’ Joel Embiid will ‘undergo arthroscopic surgery next week to address his left knee’

Joel Embiid had said earlier this season his troublesome left knee might require another surgery and a “lengthy recovery” process. He was not wrong.

Embiid is set to “undergo arthroscopic surgery next week to address his left knee,” the 76ers announced Wednesday.

This is the same knee Embiid had meniscus surgery on in early 2024. After that, he pushed to return for last season’s playoffs. While he averaged 33 points and 10.8 rebounds a game, Embiid was not his dominant self, shot 44.4%, and both he and the 76ers were bounced in the first round by the Knicks.

Embiid won gold playing for USA Basketball in the Paris Olympics, but his knee was never right this season and he played only 19 games for the Sixers. With Embiid having a setback every time he tried to ramp up and play more, the 76ers shut him down for the season back on February 28. Even with this surgery, it is likely this is a chronic condition that will limit how much Embiid can play during the regular season in the future.

Just before this season, Embiid signed a three-year, $192.9 million contract extension with Philadelphia, which kicks in next season and is fully guaranteed.

After a massively disappointing season in Philadelphia that will see them miss even the play-in, there will be calls for change. However, the max contracts for Embiid and Paul George are two of the most untradable ones in the league, and the 76ers are not going to trade Tyrese Maxey. While Philadelphia has some hard questions to answer about who to bring back next season — the Sixers want to re-sign Kelly Oubre, Quentin Grimes and Guerschon Yabusele but likely can’t afford all three and staying under the second apron of the luxury tax — they are largely going to run it back next season and hope for better health and a bounce-back year.

One where Embiid plays far more than 19 games.