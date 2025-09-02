 Skip navigation
As only team with cap space, Brooklyn remains open to taking on salary for future picks

  
Published September 2, 2025 12:32 PM

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks has been doing this all summer long: He took on the contracts of Denver’s Michael Porter Jr., Atlanta’s Terance Mann and Miami’s Haywood Highsmith this summer and got a couple of first-round picks — one used in June to select Drake Powell — and what is expected to be a high second.

Marks may not be done, reports Brian Lewis at the New York Post.

The Nets are the only team with remaining cap space, about $14.3 million, and Lewis said don’t be surprised if the Nets use that space to take on a player and contract another team does not want at the price of another first-round pick. The problem is the Nets are pushing up against the 15-player limit once Day’Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams’ contracts are inked, and if the team signs Ricky Council IV, as rumored, that would have them up against the limit.

The one potential hurdle is the ongoing restricted free agency dance with Cam Thomas. The Nets would use up most of that cap space if Thomas took the two-year, $24 million offer the team put on the table, however, he thinks that is insultingly low and could play for his $6 million qualifying offer to become a restricted free agent next summer. Either way, that would eat into the team’s cap space and roster spots.

Marks and the Nets surprised the league by using all five of their draft picks back in June, rather than trading one or two, but the Nets are all in on their youth movement, and adding more picks as part of that could happen.

Which means don’t think the Nets are done.

Mentions
Cam Thomas.png Cam Thomas