Atlanta Hawks, Dyson Daniels agree to four-year, $100 million contract extension

The Atlanta front office and general manager Onsi Saleh have taken a wait-and-see approach with handing out contract extensions, which is why both Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis don’t have one. However, the Hawks knew one guy they wanted to lock up.

Atlanta has agreed to terms on a four-year, $100 million extension with Dyson Daniels, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and since confirmed by the Hawks.

“We are beyond thrilled to reach a long-term deal with Dyson, and we are excited to watch him continue to grow with our group,” Saleh aid in a statement. “This extension reflects our belief in him today and into the future.”

Young was one of the people celebrating for Daniels.

Daniels had a breakout season for the Hawks last year after being traded from New Orleans (part of the Dejonte Murray deal), averaging 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and, most critically, three steals a game. He also knocked down a career-best 34.1% from 3-point range.

All that saw Daniels voted the NBA’s Most Improved Player, he was second in Defensive Player of the Year voting and made first team All-Defense.

This is a fair market contract for Daniels, and it’s a compromise — Daniels would have wanted more money, Atlanta wanted a fifth year, this is where they landed. Whatever happens this season and whatever direction the Hawks choose to go in the future, an elite defensive wing will fit into it perfectly. It’s a good deal for everyone.