 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_03.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released October 22
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
How to watch Cup of China: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, Chock/Bates in figure skating Grand Prix
Charles Woodson Jr..jpg
Defensive Back Charles Woodson Jr. Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_pst_fraliv_251020.jpg
Can Liverpool snap skid against Frankfurt?
nbc_pst_arsatm_251020.jpg
Will Arsenal handle ‘chaos’ from Atletico Madrid?
nbc_dps_dolphinstrouble_251020.jpg
Miami in trouble with McDaniel, Tagovailoa at helm

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_03.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released October 22
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
How to watch Cup of China: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, Chock/Bates in figure skating Grand Prix
Charles Woodson Jr..jpg
Defensive Back Charles Woodson Jr. Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_pst_fraliv_251020.jpg
Can Liverpool snap skid against Frankfurt?
nbc_pst_arsatm_251020.jpg
Will Arsenal handle ‘chaos’ from Atletico Madrid?
nbc_dps_dolphinstrouble_251020.jpg
Miami in trouble with McDaniel, Tagovailoa at helm

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Atlanta Hawks, Dyson Daniels agree to four-year, $100 million contract extension

  
Published October 20, 2025 05:16 PM

The Atlanta front office and general manager Onsi Saleh have taken a wait-and-see approach with handing out contract extensions, which is why both Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis don’t have one. However, the Hawks knew one guy they wanted to lock up.

Atlanta has agreed to terms on a four-year, $100 million extension with Dyson Daniels, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and since confirmed by the Hawks.

“We are beyond thrilled to reach a long-term deal with Dyson, and we are excited to watch him continue to grow with our group,” Saleh aid in a statement. “This extension reflects our belief in him today and into the future.”

Young was one of the people celebrating for Daniels.

Daniels had a breakout season for the Hawks last year after being traded from New Orleans (part of the Dejonte Murray deal), averaging 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and, most critically, three steals a game. He also knocked down a career-best 34.1% from 3-point range.

All that saw Daniels voted the NBA’s Most Improved Player, he was second in Defensive Player of the Year voting and made first team All-Defense.

This is a fair market contract for Daniels, and it’s a compromise — Daniels would have wanted more money, Atlanta wanted a fifth year, this is where they landed. Whatever happens this season and whatever direction the Hawks choose to go in the future, an elite defensive wing will fit into it perfectly. It’s a good deal for everyone.

Mentions
ATL_Daniels_Dyson.jpg Dyson Daniels ATL_Young_Trae.jpg Trae Young BOS_Porzingis_Kristaps copy.jpg Kristaps Porziņģis