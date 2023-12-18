 Skip navigation
Bradley Beal out at least two weeks with sprained ankle, team announces

  
Published December 18, 2023 05:38 PM
NBA: New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns

Dec 15, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after getting hurt against the New York Knicks in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Bradley Beal, who played just three games for the Suns after returning from a back injury, will now be out at least two more weeks with a sprained right ankle suffered against the Knicks Friday.

The Suns announced the timeline on Monday.

The injury occurred when Beal came down from taking a 3 and landed on the foot of the Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo. After review, DiVincenzo was assessed a Flagrant 1 on the play for not allowing Beal space to land.

Beal has played in just six games this season, averaging 14.7 points a game in the ones he did. The Suns vaunted big three of Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have played together for two games (including against the Knicks, a game Beal left early).

“Injuries are a part of the game,” Suns’ coach Frank Vogel said after the Knicks game, via the Associated Press. “I’m disappointed for him. You could see the disappointment on his face in the back. That’s my biggest concern, keeping him lifted. He’ll get back soon enough, but it’s been a frustrating injury type of season for him.”

