Bradley Beal out at least two weeks with sprained ankle, team announces

Bradley Beal, who played just three games for the Suns after returning from a back injury, will now be out at least two more weeks with a sprained right ankle suffered against the Knicks Friday.

The Suns announced the timeline on Monday.

INJURY UPDATE: Bradley Beal will miss the next two weeks of play to rehab a right ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated at the start of January. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 18, 2023

The injury occurred when Beal came down from taking a 3 and landed on the foot of the Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo. After review, DiVincenzo was assessed a Flagrant 1 on the play for not allowing Beal space to land.

Different angle of Bradley Beal's injury pic.twitter.com/ckuWLoeJON — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 16, 2023

Beal has played in just six games this season, averaging 14.7 points a game in the ones he did. The Suns vaunted big three of Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have played together for two games (including against the Knicks, a game Beal left early).

“Injuries are a part of the game,” Suns’ coach Frank Vogel said after the Knicks game, via the Associated Press. “I’m disappointed for him. You could see the disappointment on his face in the back. That’s my biggest concern, keeping him lifted. He’ll get back soon enough, but it’s been a frustrating injury type of season for him.”