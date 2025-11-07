 Skip navigation
WTA Finals 2025 - Day 7
Sabalenka overcomes Anisimova and lines up Rybakina in title match at WTA Finals
New York Liberty v Dallas Wings
WNBA draft lottery set for Nov. 23 with Dallas Wings having best odds
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
Cardinals at Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

nbc_golf_wwtchamprd2_251107.jpg
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2
nbc_cbb_purdueuconnoutlook_251107.jpg
Purdue, UConn push to be 'last team standing'
nbc_cbb_b10contenders_251107.jpg
Illinois, Northwestern merit more hype in Big Ten

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas out at least 3-4 weeks with hamstring strain

  
Published November 7, 2025 06:48 PM

As if things were not rough enough to start the season in Brooklyn...

Cam Thomas, the Nets’ second leading scorer at 21.4 points per game, is out with a left hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, the team announced.

This has been an ongoing issue for Thomas: This is his fourth left hamstring strain since the start of last season (he only played 25 games last season because of it).

The big question for Thomas is whether this impacts his free agency next summer. Thomas is playing on a $6 million qualifying offer with Brooklyn this season, which will make him an unrestricted free agent next July 1. Thomas bet on himself, and was putting up 21.4 points a night and shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc this season (although his true shooting percentage of 54.6 is a little below the league average). There are certainly teams that could use his scoring, but his injury history could (will?) give teams pause, and that might cost Thomas money. It depends on how he plays when he returns, but teams will remember.

Brooklyn already had the 25th-ranked offense in the NBA and just lost one of its two most reliable shot creators for a month. With Thomas out, Brooklyn will be looking for more shot creation next to Michael Porter Jr. Look for Terance Mann, Tyrese Martin and Egor Demin to get more run and get their chance.

Cam Thomas.png Cam Thomas