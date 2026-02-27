Nuggets vs. Thunder predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 27

The NBA’s top offense takes on the league’s best defense when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (37-22) take on the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder (45-15) at Paycom Center tonight.

The Thunder lineup gets a major boost with the return of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is set to play after missing nine games with an abdominal injury. Losers of five of the nine games without the defending MVP, Oklahoma City also expects to have Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Alex Caruso back in the rotation after recent absences. Meanwhile, Denver continues to patch together a lineup minus Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Peyton Watson (hamstring) and a limited Jamal Murray (illness). Nikola Jokic will be counted on heavily to carry this team. The perennial MVP candidate is averaging 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.4 assists this season.

The Nuggets knocked off the Celtics 103-84 Wednesday night in Denver. Jokic had yet another triple-double and Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench to score 14 for the winners. The Thunder lost in Motown to the Pistons, 124-116, Wednesday. Jaylin Williams scored 30 including five, three-pointers, and Cason Wallace added 23 in the win.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Nuggets at Thunder

Date: Friday, February 27, 2026

Friday, February 27, 2026 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: Paycom Center

Paycom Center City: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game Odds: Nuggets at Thunder

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Denver Nuggets (+250), Oklahoma City Thunder (-310)

Denver Nuggets (+250), Oklahoma City Thunder (-310) Spread: Thunder -7.5

Thunder -7.5 Total: 233.5 points

This game opened Thunder -8.5 with the Total set at 230.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Nuggets at Thunder

Denver Nuggets

PG Jamal Murray

SG Julian Strawther

SF Christian Braun

PF Cam Johnson

C Nikola Jokic

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Cason Wallace

SF Luguentz Dort

PF Chet Holmgren

C Isaiah Hartenstein

Injury Report: Nuggets at Thunder

Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray (illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Julian Strawther (toe) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(toe) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Spencer Jones (shoulder) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Jalen Pickett (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Aaron Gordon (hamstring) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game Peyton Watson (hamstring) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game Tamar Bates (foot) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Caruso (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Isaiah Hartenstein (illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Chet Holmgren (back) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(back) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Isaiah Joe (lower body) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(lower body) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Branden Carlson (back) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

(back) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game Jalen Williams (hamstring) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game Ajay Mitchell (abdomen) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

(abdomen) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game Thomas Sorber (knee) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Nuggets at Thunder

The Thunder are 24-6 at home this season

The Nuggets are 21-11 on the road this season

The Thunder are 31-28-1 ATS this season / 15-15 at home

The Nuggets are 33-26 ATS this season / 20-12 on the road

The OVER has cashed in 37 of the Nuggets’ 59 games this season (37-22)

The OVER has cashed in 33 of the Thunder’s 60 games this season (33-27)

The Thunder have won and covered in their last 2 games against the Nuggets

OKC is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall

Tim Hardaway Jr. has scored at least 12 points in 6 of his last 8 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Thunder -7.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Thunder -7.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 233.5

