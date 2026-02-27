Nuggets vs. Thunder predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 27
The NBA’s top offense takes on the league’s best defense when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (37-22) take on the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder (45-15) at Paycom Center tonight.
The Thunder lineup gets a major boost with the return of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is set to play after missing nine games with an abdominal injury. Losers of five of the nine games without the defending MVP, Oklahoma City also expects to have Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Alex Caruso back in the rotation after recent absences. Meanwhile, Denver continues to patch together a lineup minus Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Peyton Watson (hamstring) and a limited Jamal Murray (illness). Nikola Jokic will be counted on heavily to carry this team. The perennial MVP candidate is averaging 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.4 assists this season.
The Nuggets knocked off the Celtics 103-84 Wednesday night in Denver. Jokic had yet another triple-double and Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench to score 14 for the winners. The Thunder lost in Motown to the Pistons, 124-116, Wednesday. Jaylin Williams scored 30 including five, three-pointers, and Cason Wallace added 23 in the win.
Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
Game Details and How to Watch Live: Nuggets at Thunder
- Date: Friday, February 27, 2026
- Time: 9:30PM EST
- Site: Paycom Center
- City: Oklahoma City, OK
- Network/Streaming: ESPN
Game Odds: Nuggets at Thunder
The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Denver Nuggets (+250), Oklahoma City Thunder (-310)
- Spread: Thunder -7.5
- Total: 233.5 points
This game opened Thunder -8.5 with the Total set at 230.5.
Expected Starting Lineups: Nuggets at Thunder
Denver Nuggets
- PG Jamal Murray
- SG Julian Strawther
- SF Christian Braun
- PF Cam Johnson
- C Nikola Jokic
Oklahoma City Thunder
- PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- SG Cason Wallace
- SF Luguentz Dort
- PF Chet Holmgren
- C Isaiah Hartenstein
Injury Report: Nuggets at Thunder
Denver Nuggets
- Jamal Murray (illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
- Julian Strawther (toe) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
- Spencer Jones (shoulder) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
- Jalen Pickett (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
- Aaron Gordon (hamstring) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game
- Peyton Watson (hamstring) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game
- Tamar Bates (foot) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Alex Caruso (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
- Isaiah Hartenstein (illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
- Chet Holmgren (back) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
- Isaiah Joe (lower body) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
- Branden Carlson (back) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game
- Jalen Williams (hamstring) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game
- Ajay Mitchell (abdomen) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game
- Thomas Sorber (knee) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game
Important stats, trends and insights: Nuggets at Thunder
- The Thunder are 24-6 at home this season
- The Nuggets are 21-11 on the road this season
- The Thunder are 31-28-1 ATS this season / 15-15 at home
- The Nuggets are 33-26 ATS this season / 20-12 on the road
- The OVER has cashed in 37 of the Nuggets’ 59 games this season (37-22)
- The OVER has cashed in 33 of the Thunder’s 60 games this season (33-27)
- The Thunder have won and covered in their last 2 games against the Nuggets
- OKC is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall
- Tim Hardaway Jr. has scored at least 12 points in 6 of his last 8 games
Rotoworld Best Bet
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Nuggets and Thunder game:
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Thunder -7.5 ATS
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 233.5
