At age 40, Taj Gibson is back in the NBA, getting two-year contract with Grizzlies

At age 40, Taj Gibson is back in the NBA.

The 16-year NBA veteran has agreed to a two-year veteran minimum deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, the team announced.

The @memgrizz today announced the team signed Taj Gibson to a multi-year contract.



In a related move, the Grizzlies reached a buyout agreement with Kyle Anderson. pic.twitter.com/WuOAn9CMsx — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) February 27, 2026

Memphis was looking for some veteran leadership in the locker room after Kyle Anderson agreed to a buyout (he is set to sign in Minnesota after he clears waivers, according to reports, but coach Chris Finch said Thursday night he could not comment on that). The second year of Gibson’s contract is non-guaranteed.

Gibson played 37 games last season in Charlotte and 20 the season before that, split between the Knicks and Pistons, but was without a contract for this season. He is a highly respected locker room presence.

Gibson joins a Memphis team entering a rebuild after trading away Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. for draft picks, and while they listened to offers for Ja Morant, a trade expected to happen in the offseason.

