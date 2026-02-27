Cavaliers vs. Pistons predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 27

The Cleveland Cavaliers (37-23) travel to Little Caesars Arena tonight for a battle against the league-leading Detroit Pistons (43-14).

The Pistons lead the season series against the Cavs having won two of the first three games. Each team sits Top 4 in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons sit atop the East by 5.5 games over the Celtics while the Cavs are making noise, sitting in fourth, 7.5 games behind Detroit.

The storyline for tonight’s matchup is heavily influenced by a significant injury report for the Cavaliers, who are facing a severely shorthanded backcourt. Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out with a groin strain, while recent acquisitions James Harden (thumb) and Keon Ellis (finger) are listed with injuries alongside Dennis Schröder and Dean Wade. Cleveland will rely heavily on their strong frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen to dominate the paint and control the glass, while requiring secondary scoring from a depleted bench to compete with Detroit.

Detroit, which has won six of its last seven games and eight of their last ten, takes the court far healthier than the Cavs with only Isaiah Stewart (suspension) sidelined. The Pistons’ balanced, high-intensity team relies on stellar defense and top-tier playmaking from Cade Cunningham, who has evolved into one of the East’s premier players and the dominating interior presence of Jalen Duren.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Odds: Cavaliers at Pistons

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (+200), Detroit Pistons (-245)

Cleveland Cavaliers (+200), Detroit Pistons (-245) Spread: Pistons -6.5

Pistons -6.5 Total: 227.5 points

This game opened Pistons -7.5 with the Total set at 224.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Cavaliers at Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG James Harden

SG Sam Merrill

SF Dean Wade

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

Detroit Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Ausar Thompson

SF Tobias Harris

PF Duncan Robinson

C Jalen Duren

Injury Report: Cavaliers at Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden (thumb) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(thumb) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Dennis Schroeder (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Dean Wade (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Keon Ellis (finger) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(finger) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Donovan Mitchell (groin) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(groin) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Max Strus (foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Stewart (suspended) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Cavaliers at Pistons

The Pistons are 22-7 at home this season

The Cavaliers are 17-12 on the road this season

The Pistons are 31-25-1 ATS this season / 14-15 at home

The Cavaliers are 25-35 ATS this season / 13-16 on the road

The OVER has cashed in 29 of the Cavaliers’ 60 games this season (29-31)

The OVER has cashed in 25 of the Pistons’ 57 games this season (25-32)

Each of these teams have won 8 of their last 10 games

Detroit has won 2 of the last 3 against Cleveland and has covered the spread in 3 of the last 4 against the Cavs

Jalen Duren has recorded double-doubles in each of his last 3 games (26.7ppg, 14reb/gm)

has recorded double-doubles in each of his last 3 games (26.7ppg, 14reb/gm) James Harden is averaging 8 assists per game since being traded to the Cavs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Cavaliers and Pistons’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Pistons -5.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Pistons -5.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 226.5

