Bucks’ Bobby Portis suspended 25 games for violating NBA’s drug policy

Milwaukee Bucks backup center and fan favorite Bobby Portis has been suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating the NBA’s Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for Tramadol, the league announced.

Tamoral is an opioid pain killer with a potential for addiction that was banned by sports leagues globally within the last year after studies funded by the World Anti-Doping Agency showed the potential for Tramadol to enhance sports performance.

Portis called the error an “honest mistake,” with his agent adding the 30-year-old thought he was taking Toradol — an approved pain/anti-inflammatory medication — that was given to him by one of his assistants.

“I was dealing with an elbow injury and using an NBA-approved medication for pain and inflammation,” said Portis Jr. in a statement released by the team. “During that time, I made an honest mistake and took a pain-reducing anti-inflammatory pill that is not approved. I feel horrible and recognize that I’m responsible for what I put in my body. From the bottom of my heart, I want to apologize to the Bucks organization, my teammates, coaches, family, and fans. I give everything I have on the court and will terribly miss playing games for the Bucks during this time. I will continue to work hard and be ready for our long playoff run. Thank you for your support. I appreciate it more than you know.”

Portis’ agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, gave this statement to ESPN.

“I am devastated for Bobby right now because he made an honest mistake and the ramifications of it are incredibly significant. Bobby unintentionally took a pain medication called Tramadol, thinking he was taking a pain medication called Toradol. Toradol is an approved pain medication that he has used previously and that teams and players use for pain and inflammation at times. Tramadol, however, is not an approved pain medication and was just recently added to the banned substance list this past summer. The Tramadol pill he took came from an assistant of his, with a valid prescription for the painkiller, which he mistakenly told Bobby was Toradol. This was, again, an honest mistake that was made because of the similarity in the names of the drugs and the fact they both serve a very similar purpose. Bobby was using this anti-inflammatory pain-reducing medication to deal with an elbow injury he had this past fall and believed he was taking Toradol to alleviate some pain in preparation for that night’s game.”

“This is a very difficult set of circumstances for Bobby and our team,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “He and the Bucks organization respect the NBA/NBAPA Anti-Drug Program and will accept what’s been handed down. But we 100% support Bobby. Together we will take this opportunity to grow and will have a better and stronger Bobby and Milwaukee Bucks team. He’s an integral part of who we are, a huge member of the Milwaukee community, and we look forward to his return.”

Portis will be allowed to return with four games left in the regular season. The suspension will cost Portis $2.85 million in salary.

In his 10th NBA season, Portis is averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds a game this season and was in the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year. Expect the Bucks to use just-acquired Kyle Kuzma as a backup center for minutes with Portis out, plus Jericho Sims likely also gets added run for Doc Rivers.

