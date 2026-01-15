 Skip navigation
Cooper Flagg leaves Wednesday’s loss to Nuggets early with ankle injury

  
Published January 15, 2026 10:47 AM

Midway through the third quarter of the Mavericks’ 119-108 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday, rookie Cooper Flagg rolled his ankle and hobbled off the court. He was unable to return to the game and didn’t speak to the press after the game either, as the team announced that he had suffered a right ankle sprain.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd confirmed after the game that Flagg suffered the injury while guarding Peyton Watson, but that the injury may have been compounded by a previous issue.

“He stepped on someone’s foot,” Kidd said in the post-game press conference. “Last game, he twisted his ankle, too. We decided to hold him [out] for the second half.”

Given what Flagg means to this team, and the fact that the Mavericks are 15-26 and will be without center Anthony Davis for the next six weeks, it would make sense for them to be cautious with their top draft pick. It would appear to be a long shot that Flagg would suit up to play on Thursday against the Jazz, which would mean extra minutes and usage for Max Christie and Naji Marshall. Marshal,l in particular, is a player who has emerged in the wake of Davis’ injury, and is somebody I covered in a video this week.

Flagg has played through a few injuries this year, but only missed one game with an illness. So far, he’s averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47.8% from the field overall. He’s only shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc, which could use some improving, but he looks every bit the key building block the Mavericks were hoping for when they drafted him first overall out of Duke this year.