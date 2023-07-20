 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Tour de France Femmes
2023 Tour de France Femmes broadcast schedule
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Lockett_RD.jpg
2023 Seattle Seahawks Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_otaeguiintv_230720.jpg
Otaegui discusses first-round 67 at The Open
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230720.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Which teams will not make playoffs?
nbc_pft_rbcontracts_230720.jpg
What can RBs do to improve contract situations?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Tour de France Femmes
2023 Tour de France Femmes broadcast schedule
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Lockett_RD.jpg
2023 Seattle Seahawks Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_otaeguiintv_230720.jpg
Otaegui discusses first-round 67 at The Open
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230720.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Which teams will not make playoffs?
nbc_pft_rbcontracts_230720.jpg
What can RBs do to improve contract situations?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bulls reported asking price in Zach LaVine trade was ‘giant’

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 20, 2023 03:05 PM
Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine

Getty Images

Around the NBA Draft Combine and up through the draft itself, there was plenty of talk about the Bulls testing the trade waters for Zach LaVine. Nothing serious ever came of those discussions.

Maybe part of the reason is the Bulls’ asking price, reports Fred Katz of The Athletic. He adds the Knicks had some level of conversation with the Bulls about LaVine.

New York made contact with the Chicago Bulls about their shooting guard, Zach LaVine, but the asking price for the two-time All-Star was “giant,” as one league source told The Athletic, which is exactly why LaVine remains in Chicago. The Knicks and Bulls, according to league sources, never got close.

Could the Bulls have asked for a Bradley Beal-sized trade package (Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, six second-round picks, four pick swaps)? If your gut reaction is “no way,” just remember that LaVine averaged 24.8 points a game last season with a 60.7 true shooting percentage (similar numbers to Beal), LaVine is two years younger at age 28, neither of them plays much defense, and while LaVine is owed $178 million over the next four years that’s $30 million less than Beal.

The Bulls are unquestionably looking at it that way. Other teams are more likely to respond “We’re not Ishbia” and offer a much smaller haul — and that’s likely what the Knicks were doing. The Knicks don’t see LaVine as the star they want to take a big swing on — Leon Rose is keeping his powder dry and watching developments in Philly — but if they could snag the Bulls’ wing on the cheap, they would have to consider it.

Teams talk about a lot of things in the NBA, having a conversation and having a serious conversation are two very different things. The Knicks never got serious about LaVine.

However, we now know what the Bulls are thinking and how they value LaVine.

Mentions
New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks Chicago Bulls Primary Logo Chicago Bulls Zach_LaVine.jpg Zach LaVine