Bulls to create Ring of Honor in arena, Jordan, Pippen among initial honorees

Michael Jordan. Scottie Pippen. Artis Gilmore. Dennis Rodman. Bob Love.

Some of the greatest players in NBA history — and arguably the GOAT himself — pulled a red Bulls jersey over their head and represented Chicago. Starting Jan. 12 that history will be displayed inside the United Center with a new Ring of Honor.

Introducing the Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor!



We are excited to announce our Ring of Honor, celebrating past players, coaches, and front office staff who have made outstanding contributions.



Join us for the ceremony at our Ring of Honor Game, presented by @MagellanCorp, on 1/12. pic.twitter.com/eiSlmIGN6r — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 12, 2023

“The Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor will be a first-of-its-kind celebration honoring many of the legends who have helped shape our organization over the past 57 years,” said Michael Reinsdorf, president and chief executive officer. “They have deep connections to our fans and community and represent a spirit of competition, hard work, and toughness. This January, we look forward to cementing their legacy in Bulls history and inspiring the future of our organization.”

The initial list of inductees is brilliant: Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, Artis Gilmore, Jerry Sloan, Toni Kukoc, Dennis Rodman, Chet Walker, head coach Phil Jackson and assistant coach Tex Winter, coach general manager Jerry Krause, broadcaster Johnny “

Red” Kerr, original owner Dick Klein, and the 72-win 1995-96 team.

Not so coincidentally, the Bulls will be playing the Warriors on Jan. 12, the day the ring is unveiled. Golden State is coached by Steve Kerr, a member of that legendary 1995-96 team.

The Bulls plan to add players to the ring every two years, the team announced. The criteria for being added to the ring are having played at least three seasons with the Bulls, making “significant contributions to team success,” and players must be retired from the NBA for at least three years. The criteria for staff honorees is a little more nebulous but they need to have made “significant contributions to the Chicago Bulls.”

It’s too early to say who will be on hand for the Ja. 12 unveiling, but it’s a smart bet that Jordan and a number of the legendary 1990 Bulls will be back in the United Center.

