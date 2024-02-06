 Skip navigation
Witt1_USA.jpg
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Royals Extend Bobby Witt Jr.
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies
Basketball Pickups: Greener Pastures and Maxi-mum Power!
Syndication: SouthCoastToday.com
US labor official says Dartmouth basketball players are school employees, sets stage for union vote

nbc_smx_250eventcrashv2_240205_1920x1080_2306646083823.jpg
Breaking down Detroit 250SX main event crash
nbc_smx_jettlawrencev2_240205.jpg
Lawrence avoids near-scary moment in 450SX win
nbc_roto_rfskingsbury_240205.jpg
Kingsbury brings underrated run game to Commanders

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Witt1_USA.jpg
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Royals Extend Bobby Witt Jr.
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies
Basketball Pickups: Greener Pastures and Maxi-mum Power!
Syndication: SouthCoastToday.com
US labor official says Dartmouth basketball players are school employees, sets stage for union vote

nbc_smx_250eventcrashv2_240205_1920x1080_2306646083823.jpg
Breaking down Detroit 250SX main event crash
nbc_smx_jettlawrencev2_240205.jpg
Lawrence avoids near-scary moment in 450SX win
nbc_roto_rfskingsbury_240205.jpg
Kingsbury brings underrated run game to Commanders

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Celtics Jaylen Brown reportedly seriously considering Dunk Contest

  
Published February 6, 2024 01:46 AM
Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 6: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics dunks the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers on January 6, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

There was a time when the game’s best and brightest dominated the Dunk Contest: Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Vince Carter, Dr. J, Clyde Drexler, and many others up through Blake Griffin and Donovan Mitchell. The last five Dunk Contest winners? Hamidou Diallo, Derrick Jones Jr., Anfernee Simons, Obi Toppin and G-League star Mac McClung.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown may be trying to change that — he is “strongly considering” entering the Dunk Contest, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Sources tell me Boston Celtics All-NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown is seriously considering participating in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star weekend this month.”

Brown is an elite in-game dunker, but that is a very different style than the exhibition dunker with no defense. We’ll see if Brown can thrive in that setting.

McClung, who put on a spectacular show a year ago, is expected to return to defend his crown. The rest of the participants in the Dunk Contest — and the rest of All-Star Saturday night — will be announced later this week.

