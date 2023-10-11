 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard - Practice
Sheldon Creed will not return to RCR’s Xfinity team in 2024
Debi-Thomas.jpg
Debi Thomas, 1988 Olympic medalist, returns to a different figure skating competition
nbc_roto_garrettdpoyodds_231010.jpg
NFL: Betting Week 6

Top Clips

nbc_pl_gxgarsvmc_231011.jpg
How Arsenal, Arteta’s tactics reversed City curse
nbc_pl_gxgmaddison_231011.jpg
How Maddison is filling Kane’s boots for Tottenham
nbc_pl_kwmanunited_231011.jpg
Do Man United’s stars want to play for the badge?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard - Practice
Sheldon Creed will not return to RCR’s Xfinity team in 2024
Debi-Thomas.jpg
Debi Thomas, 1988 Olympic medalist, returns to a different figure skating competition
nbc_roto_garrettdpoyodds_231010.jpg
NFL: Betting Week 6

Top Clips

nbc_pl_gxgarsvmc_231011.jpg
How Arsenal, Arteta’s tactics reversed City curse
nbc_pl_gxgmaddison_231011.jpg
How Maddison is filling Kane’s boots for Tottenham
nbc_pl_kwmanunited_231011.jpg
Do Man United’s stars want to play for the badge?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Charlotte Hornets waive center Kai Jones

  
Published October 11, 2023 05:50 PM
2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League - Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 9: Kai Jones #23 of of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 9, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

After having him away from the team during training camp citing “personal reasons” and Jones asking for a trade on social media, the Charlotte Hornets have taken the next step and waived former first-round pick center Kai Jones.

This is not a surprise, and it gives each side a clean break. Jones responded on X (formerly Twitter) with this post.

Once he clears waivers Jones will be a free agent. However, after how things went down in Charlotte — with a series of bizarre
social media posts, including some criticizing teammates, and actions that had the team not bringing Jones into camp — it’s difficult to see any team jumping to sign him. Jones showed flashes at Summer League — where he averaged 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a game — but after two NBA seasons the fact he was not standing out at that level was concerning.

Not as concerning as his string of social media posts. The first was on Instagram Live with Jones was behaving oddly and sweating profusely. Then there were a series of posts on X with Jones suggesting he was a better player than the Hornets’ LaMelo Ball or No. 2 pick Brandon Miller, plus saying he could beat LeBron James one-on-one. Jones then criticized teammate Mark Williams, the Hornets center who starts ahead of him. Quickly teammates began unfollowing him on social media.

The Hornets are moving on (although they will have to pay his $3 million salary for this season). Hopefully Jones finds his way and can be back in the league down the line.

Mentions
kj.jpg Kai Jones Charlotte Hornets Primary Logo Charlotte Hornets