Charlotte Hornets waive center Kai Jones

After having him away from the team during training camp citing “personal reasons” and Jones asking for a trade on social media, the Charlotte Hornets have taken the next step and waived former first-round pick center Kai Jones.

OFFICIAL: We have waived forward/center Kai Jones. — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 11, 2023

This is not a surprise, and it gives each side a clean break. Jones responded on X (formerly Twitter) with this post.

I used to pray for times like dis #GOATLIFE — Kai Jones (@242_jones) October 11, 2023

Once he clears waivers Jones will be a free agent. However, after how things went down in Charlotte — with a series of bizarre

social media posts, including some criticizing teammates, and actions that had the team not bringing Jones into camp — it’s difficult to see any team jumping to sign him. Jones showed flashes at Summer League — where he averaged 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a game — but after two NBA seasons the fact he was not standing out at that level was concerning.

Not as concerning as his string of social media posts. The first was on Instagram Live with Jones was behaving oddly and sweating profusely. Then there were a series of posts on X with Jones suggesting he was a better player than the Hornets’ LaMelo Ball or No. 2 pick Brandon Miller, plus saying he could beat LeBron James one-on-one. Jones then criticized teammate Mark Williams, the Hornets center who starts ahead of him. Quickly teammates began unfollowing him on social media.

The Hornets are moving on (although they will have to pay his $3 million salary for this season). Hopefully Jones finds his way and can be back in the league down the line.