Check out Jimmy Butler’s new emo look for training camp

Nobody should take media day seriously, but nobody takes that to the extreme like the Heat’s Jimmy Butler.

One thing that happens on media day is official pictures of the players, used by broadcasters and websites for much or all of the season (the picture next to the players in the starting lineups or the stats). Last season, Butler showed up for those photos with a Jamaican-style cornrows and beads hairstyle, which was his photo for most of the year.

This season, Butler went with an emo look.

Nobody does Media Day like Jimmy Butler does Media Day pic.twitter.com/mjCCblN2rz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2023

Jimmy had Tyler shook and Bam in tears 😭 pic.twitter.com/VDx4Bz8wUr — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2023

Forget the hair itself



Walking in today and hitting this move is what killed me pic.twitter.com/xn8LuiqcMq — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) October 2, 2023

Jimmy Butler is the best.