Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Check out Jimmy Butler’s new emo look for training camp

  
Published October 2, 2023 06:17 PM
Miami Heat Media Day

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 2: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center on October 2, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Nobody should take media day seriously, but nobody takes that to the extreme like the Heat’s Jimmy Butler.

One thing that happens on media day is official pictures of the players, used by broadcasters and websites for much or all of the season (the picture next to the players in the starting lineups or the stats). Last season, Butler showed up for those photos with a Jamaican-style cornrows and beads hairstyle, which was his photo for most of the year.

This season, Butler went with an emo look.

Jimmy Butler is the best.

