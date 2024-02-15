 Skip navigation
Check out Stephen Curry’s insane opposite tunnel, full-court pregame shot

  
Published February 14, 2024 11:12 PM
Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 12: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on February 12, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This shot is insane, even by Stephen Curry’s standards.

Curry was warming up at the Chase Center before the Warriors took on the Clippers Wednesday night, and he ended his warmup with the most ridiculous heave ever... and nothing but net.

There has never been a player like Wardell Stephen Curry. Enjoy watching him play while we can because some day he will walk away.

