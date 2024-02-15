Check out Stephen Curry’s insane opposite tunnel, full-court pregame shot
Published February 14, 2024 11:12 PM
This shot is insane, even by Stephen Curry’s standards.
Curry was warming up at the Chase Center before the Warriors took on the Clippers Wednesday night, and he ended his warmup with the most ridiculous heave ever... and nothing but net.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2024
STEPH FULL-COURT TUNNEL SHOT 😱 pic.twitter.com/rWCfjq9Xxl
HE LAUNCHES IT.— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 15, 2024
HE SCORES. pic.twitter.com/7sB3AGCpz2
There has never been a player like Wardell Stephen Curry. Enjoy watching him play while we can because some day he will walk away.
