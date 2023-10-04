Chicago Bulls’ Lonzo Ball: ‘I definitely plan on playing again’

Lonzo Ball has said it before, and he said it again at Chicago Bulls media day:

“I definitely plan on playing again,” Ball said, reminding reporters he is just 25. “After surgery three, I feel like it’s going well so far, no setbacks. So for me, it’s just keep my head up, just keep doing the work.”

Ball last stepped on an NBA court in January of 2022, then he underwent what was supposed to be a clean-up arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and the plan was to have him return for the playoffs. However, the pain in his knee never went away. Not only didn’t he return but on the verge of training camp in September 2022 he had a second surgery. That surgery didn’t solve the problem. Ball missed all last season because of it, which led to a third surgery, a major surgery in March of this year — a cartilage replacement where doctors grow cartilage outside the body and put it in the knee.

“The surgery was a really big surgery,” Ball said. “We all came together with a plan moving forward. It’s not really a set timeline, but I pretty much have this whole year to get as healthy as possible and get ready to play next season.”

Ball is under contract for two more seasons in Chicago.

The team has struggled to find a point guard to lead them in his absence. Heading into this season, the Bulls have Jevon Carter plus the re-signed Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu to fill the role, and Bulls VP Artūras Karnišovas said on WSCR-AM 670 radio in Chicago a training camp battle will determine who gets the starting job, via NBC Sports Chicago.

“I think it’s going to be competition, fierce competition. It’s going to be a lot of good guards,” Karnišovas said. “That’s mentality we’re going into training camp (with.) I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be hard for (coach) Billy (Donovan).”

Ball will be watching it all, working on his recovery, and looking to take back his job a year from now.

