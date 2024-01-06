 Skip navigation
Chris Paul out indefinitely with fractured hand requiring surgery

  
Published January 6, 2024 03:11 AM
Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 5: Chris Paul #3 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on January 5, 2024 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Warriors sixth man Chris Paul — who has been a key part of the Golden State rotation, lifting up the bench units and taking some of the shot-creation load off Stephen Curry — must undergo surgery to repair a fractured left hand and will be out indefinitely.

Paul was injured in the third quarter of the Warriors’ win over the Pistons Friday, when he went for an offensive rebound and ran into Jaden Ivey.

Paul immediately left the game, went back to the locker room, and the team announced postgame he would need surgery. The Warriors gave no timeline for his return.

Jeff Stotts of InStreetClotes said how long CP3 is out will depend on which metacarpal bone is broken in the hand, adding that the average missed time was about 17.5 games. However, Stephen Curry missed 58 games when he broke his metacarpal.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said postgame, via Ali Thanawalla NBC Sports Bay Area. “I feel so bad for Chris. I know he’s had a couple of hand surgeries before, I believe. Maybe, I think it was on the other hand. I saw him holding it and instantly was worried, and so I just got the word after walking off the floor. So I feel terrible for Chris and obviously, guys will step up and be ready to play and we’ve gotta hold down the fort without him.”

CP3 has had injuries to both hands and that includes surgery on his left thumb, Stotts reported.

Paul has averaged 8.9 points and 7.2 assists a game this season, and the team is +8.9 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court.

Kerr said this would mean more minutes for Moses Moody, who reportedly has been frustrated about inconsistent playing time and being in and out of the rotation (but has handled that professionally).

