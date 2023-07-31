Clippers’ Amir Coffey arrested on misdemeanor gun charge

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 Haiden Deegan pleased by Washougal win.jpg
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Washougal: Haiden Deegan improves two spots in 250s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
FMIA - Hamlin.jpg
All eyes on Damar Hamlin at Buffalo Bills’ training camp

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bryankim_230731.jpg
Kim reflects on ‘surreal’ U.S. Junior Amateur win
nbc_golf_gc_sirakciganda_230731.jpg
LPGA entering ‘exciting era’ as new stars emerge
nbc_nas_pod_rfk_230731.jpg
Is RFK Racing the best Ford team right now?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 Haiden Deegan pleased by Washougal win.jpg
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Washougal: Haiden Deegan improves two spots in 250s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
FMIA - Hamlin.jpg
All eyes on Damar Hamlin at Buffalo Bills’ training camp

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bryankim_230731.jpg
Kim reflects on ‘surreal’ U.S. Junior Amateur win
nbc_golf_gc_sirakciganda_230731.jpg
LPGA entering ‘exciting era’ as new stars emerge
nbc_nas_pod_rfk_230731.jpg
Is RFK Racing the best Ford team right now?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Clippers’ Amir Coffey arrested on misdemeanor gun charge

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 31, 2023 01:12 PM
Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 18: Amir Coffey #7 of the LA Clippers looks on during the first half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on January 18, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Clippers reserve wing Amir Coffey was arrested on misdemeanor possession of a firearm in a car where he was a passenger over the weekend, a story broken by TMZ Sports.

Coffey was a passenger in a car pulled over in Hollywood for speeding around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the report. Police smelled marijuana as they approached the car and searched the vehicle, finding a loaded gun that Coffey admitted was his, according to the report.

Coffey was booked into jail on the misdemeanor charge and released four hours later on his own recognizance. He will have a court date on the charge in August.

“We’re aware of a legal situation involving Amir Coffey and are looking into it,” the Clippers said in a statement to NBC Sports.

Coffey originally signed with the Clippers as a two-way player after going undrafted in 2019. He has since developed into a solid depth piece on the wing and signed a three-year, $11 million contract with the team before last season. His minutes can fluctuate depending on the health of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and the addition of James Harden in a trade — if it happens — would impact those minutes as well. While the Clippers have plenty of depth on the wing with Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris and Robert Covington, Coffey provides needed youth and athleticism for a Clippers team with title aspirations this season.