Clippers’ Amir Coffey arrested on misdemeanor gun charge

Clippers reserve wing Amir Coffey was arrested on misdemeanor possession of a firearm in a car where he was a passenger over the weekend, a story broken by TMZ Sports.

Coffey was a passenger in a car pulled over in Hollywood for speeding around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the report. Police smelled marijuana as they approached the car and searched the vehicle, finding a loaded gun that Coffey admitted was his, according to the report.

Coffey was booked into jail on the misdemeanor charge and released four hours later on his own recognizance. He will have a court date on the charge in August.

“We’re aware of a legal situation involving Amir Coffey and are looking into it,” the Clippers said in a statement to NBC Sports.

Coffey originally signed with the Clippers as a two-way player after going undrafted in 2019. He has since developed into a solid depth piece on the wing and signed a three-year, $11 million contract with the team before last season. His minutes can fluctuate depending on the health of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and the addition of James Harden in a trade — if it happens — would impact those minutes as well. While the Clippers have plenty of depth on the wing with Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris and Robert Covington, Coffey provides needed youth and athleticism for a Clippers team with title aspirations this season.